Fani-Kayode said unforgivable things against Buhari, we would’ve told him to go to hell – Presidency
The presidency has said that the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode had said unforgivable and unpardonable things against President Muhammadu Buhari prior to his (FFK) recent defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.
In a statement by President Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, the presidency said Fani-Kayode has however, received mercy and forgiveness from the Nigerian leader.
Fani-Kayode, who was a major critic of the current administration, last week shocked Nigerians when he officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the APC.
He was received into the party by President Buhari.
The move has, however, triggered backlash from concerned Nigerians as many lambasted FFK, describing his nature of politics as unstable.
However, in the statement, Femi Adesina claimed that his principal, demonstrated the attribute of God by forgiving Fani-Kayode all his previous attacks.
The statement reads in part, “Between last week and now, vitriol poured by FFK on anybody with the slightest affinity to APC has been dug up serially.
“He has said things straight from the gutters, things that the natural man would call unforgivable and unpardonable.
“Against President Buhari, the first family, Yusuf Buhari whom he wished had died when the latter had an almost fatal bike accident, APC as a party, the government, leaders of the party, groups and individuals. Even this writer has suffered horrid descriptions from FFK in many write-ups.
“Buhari showed him mercy, dropping like gentle rain from heaven, when he could have otherwise spat into the sky, collecting the spittle with his own face. Was that not what me and you would have done? Confess.
“We would have told FFK to go to hell, and stay there. But Buhari didn’t. He displayed an attribute of God: forgiveness”.
Aregbesola absent as Osun decorates Oyinlola, Akande, military adminitrators
Former Governor of Osun State, who is also the current minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, was absent as the state honoured all past governors, including military administrators of the state.
The state also honoured philanthropists and industrious citizens who have contributed to the state and the nation at large.
One of the high points of the event was the decoration of the former military administrators and governors of the state since its creation in 1991 by the incumbent, Governor Gboyega Oyetola.
Governor Oyetola was in turn decorated by former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola.
However, the late Isiaka Adeleke, who was the first civilian governor of the state, was also honoured with a minute silence.
The event was part of the activities to celebrate 30 years Osun State was created.
The event was graced by his Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Ogun State Governor, Prince Gbenga Daniel among others.
Reps on oversight function to Kano stranded at airport
Members of the House of Representatives’ committee on Petroleum Upstream on oversight function to Kano State are currently stranded at the airport.
They had arrived at Kano airport by 12:30 pm enroute Abuja at 2 pm on Wednesday only to be deserted by their airline.
The spokesman of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu who’s affected by the delay said after a long wait of about 12 hours, a promise however from the Azman airline to lift them only at 12:15 am, Thursday, that’s Wednesday midnight.
The lawmakers frowned at the treatment meted out to them and other air travelers.
He said: “12 hours wait for a one-hour flight between Kano and Abuja. All passengers including the House of Reps members are abandoned with no one addressing them or giving them or given a cup of water.
“We got here 12:30 noon and we are told we will be lifted 12:15 am.
“The National Assembly members frown at how their citizens are treated in such delay”, he lamented.
Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan responsible for Nigeria’s high debt under Buhari – Senate
The Nigerian Senate has blamed the country’s debt profile on past presidents.
Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, blamed ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and Goodluck Jonathan for Nigeria’s high death profile.
Adeola said the high debt profiles accumulated between 1999 and 2015.
The lawmaker disclosed this on Wednesday during consideration of the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.
In a statement by spokesman of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Ezrel Tabiowo, the lawmaker said Adeola disclosed this when asked by Lawan to make clarifications on concerns raised by lawmakers over Nigeria’s debt profile during deliberation on the report of the Joint Committees on Finance; Local and Foreign Debts; Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions; Petroleum Resources (Upstream); Downstream Petroleum Sector and Gas on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Framework.
According to the lawmaker “a huge part of Nigeria’s total debt profile roughly estimated at N33trillion naira were incurred by past administrations dating back to the military era.”
He added: “Majority of the loans being repaid presently by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration were ones accumulated from the times of the military to those of the PDP administration under Ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan, between 1999 and 2015.
“The borrowing you are saying is accumulated borrowing. It is not a borrowing of this administration alone, it is a borrowing that stems from the days of the military to the days when the Democratic dispensation started.
“It is an accumulated loan, it is not a loan that says that it is the current administration of President Buhari that has borrowed.
“It is a loan that has been borrowed by the previous administration – the Obasanjo, the Jonathan, the Yar’Adua of this world.
“[And] since the business of government is a continuum, the President of the day has no choice but to continue to pay back all these loans that have been borrowed by the previous administrations.
“More than three-quarter of these loans you’re seeing were borrowed from the previous administrations, and we are paying back – we are doing what is supposed to be done, the way it is supposed to be done.
“So, when my colleague said that for every sixty-seven naira of any loan that was borrowed, we are using to pay, he should know that more than sixty naira of it are loans borrowed by the previous administration. And that is where we are.”
