Fani-Kayode reacts as DSS raises alarm on Interim Govt plot

10 total views

Former Minister of Aviation and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani Kayode on Wednesday said the Department of State Services (DSS) has vindicated him of earlier alarm he raised about a plot by some opposition parties to establish Interim National Government.

Fani- Kayode stated this in a tweet while reacting to a security alert by the secret police of plots by some politicians to truncate the country’s democracy by opting for an interim government.

Fani-Kayode claimed he was the first to raise the alarm, lamenting that his revelation only received insults and harassment.

He wrote: “I was the first to expose the conspiracy to establish an ING in our country & truncate our democracy. I received all manner of insults and harassment for this.

“Today @officialdssng have confirmed the conspiracy & I commend them. I have been vindicated. More on this tomorrow.”