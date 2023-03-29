Wednesday, March 29, 2023
HomeNEWSFani-Kayode reacts as DSS raises alarm on Interim Govt plot
NEWS

Fani-Kayode reacts as DSS raises alarm on Interim Govt plot

Online Editor
By Online Editor
0
11
Femi Fani-Kayode

 10 total views

Former Minister of Aviation and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani Kayode on Wednesday said the Department of State Services (DSS) has vindicated him of earlier alarm he raised about a plot by some opposition parties to establish Interim National Government.

Fani- Kayode stated this in a tweet while reacting to a security alert by the secret police of plots by some politicians to truncate the country’s democracy by opting for an interim government.

Fani-Kayode claimed he was the first to raise the alarm, lamenting that his revelation only received insults and harassment.

He wrote: “I was the first to expose the conspiracy to establish an ING in our country & truncate our democracy. I received all manner of insults and harassment for this.

“Today @officialdssng have confirmed the conspiracy & I commend them. I have been vindicated. More on this tomorrow.”

 

Previous article
Emily Ratajkowski’s estranged husband accused of sexual misconduct
Next article
Romero, Richarlison threatened to leave if Antonio Conte stayed
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network