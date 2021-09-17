Fani-Kayode lied, never played any role in my defection to APC – Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has rubbished the claim by former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, that he facilitated his defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Umahi insisted that Fani-Kayode played no role in his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the APC.

Fani-Kayode had yesterday formally joined the APC at the State House where he was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on his defection, the former minister claimed he played a role in Umahi, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State’s defection to APC.

Reacting, Umahi charged Fani-Kayode to withdraw his claim.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Umahi maintained that Fani-Kayode was not aware of his defection to APC.

“I think he needs to withdraw that statement, he’s my good friend but, it was an insult on my person and the other governors.

“The man did not know when I moved, but incidentally he visited me and we discussed, and he said he was coming to join me with the other governors to declare.

“How will somebody in the PDP be instrumental to my moving?” he queried.