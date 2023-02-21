Fani-Kayode hospitalised after being grilled by DSS, lawyer says

The forgery trial of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja was on Monday halted because the former minister was absent from court.

He is on trial for allegedly using forged documents, falsifying evidence and ensuring the execution of documents.

Fani-Kayode is standing trial on 12 counts charge in a case instituted by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The former Minister was accused of tendering forged medical reports before Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos, where he is being prosecuted for alleged N4.9bn fraud.

During the hearing of the case on Monday, the defendant’s lawyer, Wale Balogun, informed the court that Fani-Kayode was not in court.

Balogun told the court that “since the last time we were here, the accused has been reporting to the DSS every day and has also been summoned” by the Nigerian police in regards to some comments Fani-Kayode made online.

“We regret to announce to your lordship that the defendant is not in court due to health reasons, and secondly due to a running battle he has with both the DSS and the police.”

“Since we left here at the last date, he has not been able to have peace of mind, and that has affected his health.

“On the 16th, he was at the hospital and on Saturday he was also readmitted at the National Hospital.

“Even now as we speak, he is also there, and based on this it has become imperative to seek your lordship’s indulgence not only to vacate today, but the other days, 21 and 22.

“We humbly apply that those days be vacated to enable him resolve those issues.”

Balogun said he had shared some documents with the prosecution in that regard.

Responding, the EFCC prosecuting counsel, Bilikisu Buhari, said, “The defence counsel this morning, shared with us two documents; one is a medical report and another from the Nigeria Police.

Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe after listening to the lawyers, adjourned the case till May 24 and 25 for continuation of trial.

Fani- Kayode who was arraigned on December 17, 2021 and pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

