Fani-Kayode defends DSS boss over allegations of embezzling subsidy grant

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that the Department of State Services (DSS) thwarted the disruption of democracy in Nigeria during the tenure of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Aviation Minister said this in a statement on Monday while reacting to an allegation levelled against the DSS Director General, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

A popular X user, Jackson Ude, had alleged that the DSS DG looted a subsidy grant meant for the employees of the service.

The Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications of the service, Peter Afunanya, debunked the report, saying that no such grant had been allocated to the agency.

Speaking on the matter, Fani-Kayode claimed that “had it not been for Bichi and his DSS, Boko Haram and ISWAP would have taken Abuja years ago, and democracy may well have been brought to an end by mutinous soldiers during the tenure of @MBuhari”.

He challenged Ude to “come to Nigeria and go to the courts to prove all he has said against a hard-working & decent man and a dedicated servant of the Nigerian state.

“If he chooses to come, once on Nigerian soil, I will personally guarantee his safety”.

He said the DSS boss “in collaboration with the leadership of the other intelligence agencies and the military of those days, exposed and thwarted many coup attempts and ensured that the Islamist terrorists were repelled and contained”.