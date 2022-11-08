Fani-Kayode blasts Atiku for sending Dino Melaye to harass Peter Obi

The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has again come down hard on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

Fani-Kayode was reacting to the incident that happened on Sunday between the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and Senator Dino Melaye at the AriseTV town hall meeting in Abuja

The trouble began after Melaye reportedly called an attendee of the meeting ‘Obi people,’ saying “Obi people, na wa o.”

On hearing the words of the former lawmaker, Peter Obi snapped, “Stop that Dino. Why are you always calling me?

“I won’t take that. This man is from the ANPP. Why are you calling him Obi people?”

However, Dino feigned ignorance but Obi insisted that he would not condone such behaviour.

He told Melaye, “Stop that, I have taken enough from you here.”

“Why are you always calling me?”

Reacting to the incident, Fani -Kayode said rather that than reconcile with the six aggrieved PDP governors, Atiku decided to send Melaye to harass Obi.

You have lost Wike, Makinde, Ortom, Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi & now Bala Mohammed.

Instead of reaching out to them you send your butt-loving, rectum-sucking, skin-bleaching tout of a boyfriend to a town hall meeting to harass and insult Peter Obi.