With Lionel Messi moving to Inter Miami, fans are desperate to see the Argentine playing in MLS.

This weekend, one football fan flew to Philadelphia to watch the MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami, which Messi’s new team lost 4-1.

However, Messi wasn’t playing in that game, as he is currently on holiday in Argentina.

The former Barcelona forward isn’t expected to make his debut until July 21, in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.

That’s because the MLS summer transfer window doesn’t open until July 5, so neither Messi nor Sergio Busquets can be registered yet.

It seems this fan didn’t understand these rules, as he was spotted at the game with a sign that said “I travelled 1,200 miles to see the football GOAT”, with 1,200 miles equivalent to 1,931 kilometres.

If his main aim was to see the No.10 then it was a wasted journey, as Messi wasn’t even in the country.