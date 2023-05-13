Fan knocked out by chair as brutal fight breaks out after Ellis Zorro vs Hosea Burton bout | Boxing | Sport

A fan appeared to be knocked unconscious as scenes turned ugly after Ellis Zorro beat Hosea Burton. The York Hall crowd descended into chaos after Zorro knocked out Burton, who is the cousin of Tyson Fury.

At the end of the fight, fans could be seen fighting in the seated areas of the arena. Footage of the incident shows chairs being thrown in remarkable scenes.

Stewards are seen scrambling trying to get the situation under control. Some fans tried to run away from the scene in an attempt to not get hurt.

However, one fan is then seen appearing to be knocked unconscious by a chair that had been thrown from close to the ring. The man was shouting at the people throwing seats but was then struck.