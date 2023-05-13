Fan knocked out by chair as brutal fight breaks out after Ellis Zorro vs Hosea Burton bout | Boxing | Sport

A fan appeared to be knocked unconscious as scenes turned ugly after Ellis Zorro beat Hosea Burton. The York Hall crowd descended into chaos after Zorro knocked out Burton, who is the cousin of Tyson Fury.
At the end of the fight, fans could be seen fighting in the seated areas of the arena. Footage of the incident shows chairs being thrown in remarkable scenes.
Stewards are seen scrambling trying to get the situation under control. Some fans tried to run away from the scene in an attempt to not get hurt.
However, one fan is then seen appearing to be knocked unconscious by a chair that had been thrown from close to the ring. The man was shouting at the people throwing seats but was then struck.
He fell to the ground and a steward rushed to his attention. The camera soon cut away from the individual, who was seen lying flat on his back after being hit in the side of the head.
Other fans could be seen begging for the chair-throwing to stop while the man received treatment. One individual appeared to be restrained from attempting to confront the culprit.
The footage was filmed by a fan watching from one of the upper galleries in York Hall, Bethnal Green. Both fighters’ teams watched on as the chaos unfolded, while profanities were heard being shouted from those involved.
It is unclear what started the fighting. The footage shows that it escalated rapidly and stewards struggled to keep it under control.
The scenes marred an excellent comeback victory by Zorro. The 30-year-old appeared to be struggling up to the seventh round, when he caught Burton with a stunning right hand to put Burton on the canvas.
Zorro danced in the ring and the referee judged the fight to be over. Burton’s team rushed in to provide assistance.
Burton had said in the build-up to the fight that he would consider ending his career if he failed to beat Zorro. The 34-year-old said: “If I can’t beat somebody like [Ellis Zorro], what good am I doing being a boxer? I can earn more money [by] going to work.”