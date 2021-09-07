NEWS
Family releases burial plans for Olajide Sowore
Human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore has shared the link to the virtual attendance option of the burial ceremony of his younger brother, Olajide Sowore, who was killed by herdsmen on Saturday.
Taking to his Facebook page on Tuesday, Sowore shared the link to a pre-scheduled zoom meeting which will connect well-wishers to the burial ceremony holding at Ondo State on Thursday.
He wrote. “#Justice4JideSowore ZOOM Burial. Time: Sep 9, 2021 10:00 AM Africa/Lagos Join Zoom Meeting. https://us02web.zoom.us. Meeting ID: 853 8278 1388. Passcode: 563964.”
The inclusion of a virtual meeting in the burial arrangement comes as the activist himself has not been granted the opportunity to attend the burial.
Sowore is currently under open detention in Abuja, the country’s capital following the court order issued by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu in 2019.
Olajide was recently murdered in cold blood on the Lagos-Benin expressway.
Before his death, Olajide was a student of Igbinedion University, Okada, where he was studying Pharmacy.
Sowore said his brother would be buried on Thursday, September, 9 at their hometown –Kiribo – in the Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.
The activist had earlier thanked Nigerians for their support and condolence messages since the demise of his brother.
He, however, said his family was not aware of any security agency conducting an investigation into the murder of his brother despite many promises made by government officials to ensure his killers are brought to book.
Sowore had said, “Again, thank you all for reaching out with great love and kind words of consolation, support and solidarity over the tragic but still unexplained death of my dearest brother, Felix Olajide Sowore.
“I send you loads of gratitude from the bottom of my heart and that of my entire family.
”We should report to the public that despite the noise from Nigerian government officials promising to ‘apprehend’ my brother’s killers, we are not aware of any security agency/ies carrying out rescue operations to free those purportedly abducted or investigating the identity of Jide’s murderers.
”It is not as though we expect anything from the failed Nigerian system that took our brother’s life, I feel that I owe you all an update on these matters.
”My dearest brother and childhood friend, Olajide Sowore will be buried on Thursday, 9th of September 2021 at our hometown, Kiribo in the Ese-Odo local government area of Ondo state starting from 10AM.
“I won’t be able to attend because the despicable Muhammadu Buhari regime has since December 2019 restricted by a court order issued by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu to Abuja.”
NEWS
Service of songs kicks off activities marking funeral of Governor Abiodun’s father [VIDEO]
Activities marking the funeral Service of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s father, Emmanuel Abiodun has begun in grand style.
A service of songs was held today in Iperu as part of activities for the burial of Pa Abiodun.
Pa Abiodun died on Monday, August 2, 2021, in UK at the age of 89 after a brief illness.
See VIDEO of the event:
NEWS
Taliban: 5 things to know about Afghanistan new leader, Mohammad Hassan Akhund
A senior Taliban official, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, was on Tuesday, named the head of Afghanistan’s new government.
The spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid announced the appointment to the media in Kabul.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the political office, was appointed as Akhund’s deputy.
Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of late Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar, was named as defence minister.
Sirajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani network (a U.S. designated terror group), is the interior minister.
The emergence of Akhund was not entirely unexpected although some had thought Baradar would lead the government.
Here are five things to know about the new leader…
- Akhund, in his 60s, hails from Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban.
2. Akhund has Pashtun lineage from Ahmad Shah Durrani, the founder of modern Afghanistan (circa 1700s).
3. Akhund is the author of several works on Islam.
4. Akhund was an associate of the late founder, Mullah Mohammad Omar.
5. Akhund has been close to current supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada for two decades.
NEWS
Top Nigerian university dismisses senior lecturer for sexual misconduct
A senior lecturer in the Department of English, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Adebayo Mosobalaje, has been dismissed for ‘sexual misconduct’ by the school authorities.
This was announced in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, titled, ‘Sexual harassment: OAU dismisses another lecturer’.
The statement read, “In its avowed determination to rid the University of any form of sexual intimidation, harassment and, or coercion, the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has dismissed another lecturer who was found guilty of sexual demeanor against a female student.
“The decision to dismiss Dr. Adebayo Mosobalaje of the Department of English Language in the Faculty of Arts was taken by the University Council at its last sitting on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021.
“Having exhaustively deliberated on the report of the Joint Committee of Council and Senate, which investigated the case of sexual harassment against Mosobalaje, the University Council, unambiguously declared its zero tolerance to sexual harassment in any form or guise and, accordingly, applied the appropriate University sanctions for such an offence as contained in the University regulation.”
Since 2018 when the story of sexual harassment allegations against a professor of accounting at the university’s faculty of administration, Richard Akindele, went viral, the institution has regularly been in the news for similar reasons.
Akindele, who was dismissed by the university, was also found guilty and sentenced to two years imprisonment following his prosecution by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). He has since been released.
There is also the unresolved case of a lecturer of International Relations, Bisi Olaleye, and another at the school’s Centre for Distance Learning, Monday Omo-Etan.
