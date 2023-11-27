The family of Ana Clara Benevides, a young woman who died at Taylor Swift’s Nov. 17 show in Rio de Janeiro, was spotted in attendance at the singer’s final show in São Paulo, Brazil.

In a video posted to X Sunday, the family of the college student gathered in a tented VIP area at Allianz Parque stadium wearing T-shirts with the 23-year-old’s face printed on the front.

It is unclear whether Benevides’ family was personally invited by Swift’s team, and reps for the singer did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

As previously reported, Benevides suffered cardiac arrest at the pop star’s Rio de Janeiro show prior to the concert’s start.

The psychology major was “resuscitated at the stadium for about 40 minutes” before being transported to the hospital, according to Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

However, Benevides suffered cardiac arrest a second time en route to the hospital and was declared dead shortly after.

Following the news of a fan’s death, the “Blank Space” singer, 33, penned an emotional letter posted to her Instagram Story later that night.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift’s note began. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this.”

Swift added that she wouldn’t be able to “speak about this from stage” because she felt “overwhelmed by grief.”

While the Grammy winner never addressed Benevides’ death during her performances, she took the stage on Nov. 19 and performed “Bigger Than the Whole Sky,” which fans believed was a tribute to Benevides.

Benevides’ father, Weiny Machado, also spoke out following his daughter’s death.

“I lost my only daughter, a happy and intelligent girl. She was about to graduate in psychology next April, saving money,” Machado told a local outlet.

“I have no words to express my pain. She left home to fulfill a dream and came back dead.”

Machado also expressed a desire for police to investigate claims that the Rio stadium was prohibiting fans from bringing water into the stadium amid Brazil’s dangerous heat wave.

“I want it to be found out whether they were in fact prohibited from bringing water, whether there was negligence in providing assistance,” Machodo said.

Because of the deadly heat wave, Swift’s crew and stadium staff — as well as Swift herself — were seen frantically trying to pass out water to dehydrated fans.

At one point, concertgoers were chanting “water.”

Even Swift felt the exhaustion from the intense heat, as the singer was caught on video apparently gasping for air following one of her songs.

Due to the deadly weather, Swift announced less than 24 hours after Benevides’ passing that the concert set to take place the following day would be postponed.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio,” Swift wrote via Instagram Nov. 18.

“The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew always has to come first.”

The “Lavender Haze” songstress finishes up her South American leg tonight and has about two months of downtime before she hits the stage again in Tokyo, Japan, for a four-night performance in February.