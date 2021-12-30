NEWS
Family of Nigerian businessman murdered in South Africa, Solarin, postpones burial
The family of Olusola Solarin, a Nigerian businessman killed by suspected armed robbers in Pretoria, South Africa, has announced the postponement of the burial of the deceased.
The Solarin family had announced that the deceased would be buried in Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria on the 30th of December 2021.
However, a statement signed by Mr. Bayo Folarin for the family, which was titled ‘Update On The Burial Plan’ on Wednesday, said the new date for the burial would be announced on Thursday.
The statement read, “The family of Solarin wish to announce the postponement of the funeral rites of Comrade Olusola Ayotunde Solarin that is scheduled to hold tomorrow, 30th December, 2021
“The new date would be announced before the close of work tomorrow.
“We wish to apologize for any inconvenience this notification may have caused you.”
The Nigerian community in South Africa last Thursday honoured the late businessman with a service of songs.
The service was held for Solarin on Thursday, December 23, at the Jesus The Breath Of Life International Ministry in Pretoria.
The lying in state and service of songs lasted three hours, between 4 pm and 7 pm.
Several tributes were paid to the beloved Comrade Olusola who would be remembered for his selflessness, big heart, and active support in the Nigerian community and Nigeria as a nation.
Rev Dr. Harold Anagu described Sola as “a good, faithful, loving, understanding, and Godly man, husband, father, uncle, and son to this generation, Africa, our nation Nigeria, to the Nigerian community in South Africa, to his extended and immediate families”
“How we love that you are here, but thank God you are now in his presence, where there is no wickedness or sorrow, rest on In Peace sir, we love you and your precious wife, children, and family in Jesus gracious name,” the cleric added.
The deceased was the husband of Doris Ikeri-Solarin, who was recently elected as the Vice President of the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA).
“Sola, who was ambushed in his shop, did not struggle with the armed robbers. But after robbing him, they asked him to follow them and shot him dead,” a source said.
His wife, Ikeri-Solarin is also the Director, DIDA Clothiers, according to her profile on LinkedIn.
Adetola Olubajo, the immediate former President of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, said that “I was the first person to get there because I took his wife there. We were at his place when we were called that some robbers had attacked his shop. The area is called Highway Park, it is not far from a notorious area called Tembisa.
“The thugs entered the shop, took money, mobile phones and so on and took him a few metres away from the shop. Then they shot him several times. That is the eyewitness account we got.”
Olusola Solarin’s death came a few months after the murder of another Nigerian, Okechukwu Henry, from Imo State as announced by Ben Okoli, President of Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa.
NEWS
Kidnapped Ekiti chief, others regain freedom
A traditional Chief in Ijan-Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Chief Emmanuel Obafemi and two other kidnapped cocoa merchants have been freed by kidnappers after paying a cumulative sum of N4 million as ransom.
They were said to have been released along Ikere Road around 3:00 a.m. yesterday and had been reunited with their families.
Obafemi was abducted on his farm located along Ado-Ijan Road last Thursday and taken to an unknown destination.
The two cocoa merchants, who are residents of a farmstead called Ilupeju-Ijan, were picked up on Saturday along Ijan-Ise Road. A family source confided in reporters in Ado-Ekiti yesterday that Obafemi paid the sum of N2 million before being let off the hook.
“I confirm to you that Chief Obafemi paid N2 million while the two other cocoa merchants paid another N2 million before they were released around 3:00 a.m. yesterday.”
NEWS
EPL: Everything is against us – Tuchel blows hot after 1-1 draw with Brighton
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has hit out at officials and the Premier League fixture list, after they played out a 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday night.
Romelu Lukaku put the Blues in front with an early header, but the hosts failed to add more goals.
Danny Welbeck then came off the bench to level the score deep into stoppage time.
Speaking after the game at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel said: “A draw about right? Absolutely not. We had the better chances and a clear penalty. Very disappointing and very frustrating.
“If the ref does not want to give a penalty when it is a clear 100% penalty. Everything against us.
“100% it is a penalty, you ask the ref not me.”
The result leaves Chelsea in second place, eight points behind leaders, Manchester City.
breaking
Police nabs notorious bandit, Maiyammata during kidnap attempt
Police Tactical Operatives in Zamfara arrested a notorious bandit popularly known as Maiyammata on Wednesday.
The wanted criminal, who hails from Mayasa village, was apprehended within Zurmi Local Government Area during a patrol.
Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, said he was arrested while trying to kidnap passengers at Koliya.
Maiyammata, formerly of the Bello Turji gang, is now believed to be working for another wanted kingpin, Kachalla Sani-Black.
Sani-Black operates along Zurmi, Shinkafi and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas.
“One AK-47 rifle, double magazines with three rounds of live ammunition and one Boxer motorcycle was recovered from him”, the CP told newsmen.
Elkanah added that efforts are on to catch Maiyammata’s partners before charges will be filed in court.
