Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Family holds eight-day Fidau prayer for Alhaja Faoziyah Oladeinde

Family holds eight-day Fidau prayer for Alhaja Faoziyah Oladeinde
Late Alhaja Faoziyah Oladeinde

The eight-day Fidau prayer for Alhaja Faoziyah Apeke Oladeinde was held on Sunday, November 5.

The prayer session was held at the popular Anu Oluwapo Central Mosque, Orona, Oshodi Lagos.

Family members, friends and well wishers came together to pay their last respect and bid farewell to the beloved 79 -year-old, who died on Saturday, October 28 after a brief illness  and was buried the following day, Sunday.

The fidau prayer, which was attended by several Islamic clerics from Lagos, Abeokuta and Ibadan, was used as an avenue to remind people that essence in life is to serve God and do good at all times.

The clerics who offered prayers and gave sermons at the well-attended event extolled the passion and dedication of the late Alhaja Faoziyah towards the advancement of humanity and her exemplary well-lived life.

At the end of the prayers, there was no doubt that a woman of influence had indeed gone to her final resting place.

Late Alhaja Faoziyah Oladeinde is survived by five children, many grandchildren and siblings

May her gentle soul rest in peace. Amen..

 

 

11 COMMENTS

  2. Rest in Peace Alhaja.
    May Allah SWT shower all of our loved ones who have passed with all His Forgiveness and Mercy, and may He elevate their status and grant them Jannatul-Firdaus.

  3. اللهُـمِّ اغْفِـرْ لِـ-فُلاَنٍ (باسـمه)وَارْفَعْ دَرَجَتََـهُ فِي المَهْـدِيّيـنَ ، وَاخْـلُفْـهُ في عَقِـبِهِ في الغَابِِـرِينَ، وَاغْفِـرْ لَنَا وَلَـهُ يا رَبَّ العـالَمـين، وَافْسَـحْ لَهُ في قَبْـرِهِ وَنَـوِّرْ لَهُ فِيهِ

  8. O Allah, Alhaja Faoziyah Oladeinde is under Your care and protection so protect her from the trial of the grave and torment of the Fire. Indeed You are faithful and truthful. Forgive and have mercy upon her, surely You are The Oft-Forgiving, The Most-Merciful.’

