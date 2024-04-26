Family confirms death of Senator Ayogu Eze

The family of late Senator Ayogu Eze, who represented Enugu North Senatorial District in the 6th & 7th National Assembly, has confirmed his death.

According to a statement signed by Kenechukwu Ayogu Eze, his first son, on behalf of the family, the Senator died in the early hours of Thursday, April 24, 2024 in an Abuja hospital after a brief illness, at the age of 65.

He requested prayers from friends and well wishers at this trying time.

“Words cannot describe the pain in our hearts at this moment and we are devastated as a family as we break this news of his passing.

“Senator Eze was a man with the warmest of hearts and a sincere patriot who diligently served the country and humanity in various capacities.”

The late Senator was once a Commissioner for Information & Media, as well as Special Adviser in Enugu State.

Until his death, the former lawmaker was the Enugu State representative at the RMFAC (Revenue Allocation Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission). He also served as a member on the board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

He was also at various times Senate Committee on Works, and also chairman, Senate Committee on Information & Media.

Before going into politics Eze was a consummate journalist and rose to the rank of editor in both The Guardian and Newswatch magazine.