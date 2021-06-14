Family announces date for Prophet TB Joshua’s burial

The body of Late Temitope Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, will be laid to rest on Friday, July 9, 2021.

He will be buried inside the premises of his church in Lagos State Nigeria. He would be interred precisely at the Prayer Mountain located on Ajisegiri Street, Agodo-Egbe in Ikotun-Igando Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The rites will span five days, starting from Monday July 5 through to Friday, July 9, 2021.

The decision was made after the immediate and extended members of the family of TB Joshua met on Friday to discuss issues regarding the burial.

The traditional ruler of his hometown, Arigidi Akoko in Akoko North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, had appealed that he be buried in the town.

However, Joshua’s wife, Evelyn, and the children prevailed on the other family members that he should be buried in Lagos.

One of the family was said to have revealed that he saw a revelation that the late man of God should be buried in Lagos.

TB Joshua died on Saturday, June 5, a week to his 58th birthday.