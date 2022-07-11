NEWS
Families paid N800m to secure release of 7 Kaduna train captives
Eight hundred million naira was paid to the terrorists holding captives seized from the AK9 train service attacked on the Abuja–Kaduna route before the additional seven victims were released on Saturday, some families of the victims and other sources knowledgeable of the deal have revealed.
The released victims were among the dozens of passengers abducted on March 28 by gunmen who derailed the moving train.
According to Daily Trust, the families of each of the six Nigerian victims paid N100 million while the captors pegged the ransom for the Pakistani at N200 million which was also paid.
It was gathered that the terrorists collected the ransom in naira and US dollars.
Only N200 million was collected in naira, the remaining N600 million was paid in the equivalent of US dollars,” one of our sources said.
Those released were identified as Muhammad Daiyabu Paki, Bosede Olurotimi, Abubakar Zubairu, Alhassan Sule, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, Aliyu Usman and Muhammad Abuzar Afzal, the Pakistani.
“All the families of the victims felt abandoned by the federal government and therefore had to pay for the release of their loved ones,” another source close to one of the released “The truth is that the FG is indifferent to our plight…Those in power don’t care if the captives are all killed.
“That is why we sold our property and raised the money. It is the same for the families of all those released. We all paid through our nose but Alhamdulillah, it is worth it,” he said.
The lead negotiator for the release of the victims, Kaduna-based newspaper publisher, Tukur Mamu, had on Saturday announced that he secured the release of the seven abductees through mediation as he was silent on any ransom paid.
Mamu, a media consultant to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, had last week announced his withdrawal from negotiating with the terrorists due to the alleged government’s nonchalant attitude to the plight of the train abductees.
One of the released captors had, at the weekend, painted sordid details of their journey to the terrorists’ den and life under the insurgents.
According to him, the attack on the train was a collaborative operation between the B/Haram elements who held them and some bandits familiar with the train.
“They entered into an alliance with the bandits so as to benefit from their numbers and their familiarity with the train. In fact, even the location where we were held in the forests around Birnin Gwari they told us it was not their territory, they got permission from some bandits to keep us there,” he said.
The source, who craved anonymity, said the location where they were held was an open forest with only three huts within the vicinity.
“The men shared two huts while the women and kids used the other one. There were 20 of us in the hut I stayed in as of the time of our release on Saturday. They treated us fairly well without maltreating anyone, other than that first time they lashed us up when their leader called Malam Baffa came to see us immediately after we arrived.
“On some days they would slaughter a cow for us. The latest was the one they killed to celebrate the Sallah. They also preached to us every time either by themselves or through playing recorded preaching including by some prominent clerics,” he said.
He, however, said he had to continue with the mediation because of immense pressure and appeal by the relations and loved ones of the victims.
NEWS
Terrorists demand N4.3bn for the remaining abducted Kaduna train hostages
Terrorists are demanding a N100m ransom for each of the remaining 43 abducted Kaduna train passengers, who are still in their custody.
The demand was communicated to the families of the hostages last week.
This is coming five days after the alleged masterminds of the abduction were freed from the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abuja, by scores of armed men on Tuesday.
The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility for the attack in a viral video 24 hours later.
During the attack, over 300 Boko Haram fighters, convicted criminals and other inmates were released by the terrorists who overwhelmed the security operatives guarding the facility.
The Federal Government on Thursday uploaded to the Interpol database the data of 64 Boko Haram commanders who escaped from custody during the attack.
The terrorists attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, killing eight and kidnapping no fewer than 61 passengers.
As part of their demands, they requested the release of 15 terrorist commanders, their children detained by the military and an undisclosed amount of cash.
On June 12, the terrorists released 11 hostages after 75 days in captivity, while another seven regained their freedom on Saturday.
The victims were reportedly released through the assistance of the Publisher of Kaduna-based Desert Herald newspaper, Mallam Tukur Mamu, who has been negotiating with the militants.
Giving an update on the situation on Sunday, a family member of the abducted victims, who didn’t want his name in print, said the terrorists were asking each family to cough up N100m ransom for the release of their loved ones.
The source said the seven victims that were released on Saturday paid an undisclosed amount.
He said, “It is money that is still delaying the release of the others. The terrorists are demanding ransom now. We heard the last set paid money. They (terrorists) have reached out to us as regards the payment of ransom.
“The situation now is that if you have your money, your loved ones would be freed. They have pegged the ransom at N100m. It is just unfortunate.”
Another family member said they were told that the terrorists were no longer interested in negotiating with the Federal Government, saying that N100m was required to free those in captivity.
He said they were still pleading with the terrorists to reduce the ransom as some of them could not afford the huge amount.
He noted, “My loved one has not been released, those that were released paid N100m. I don’t have that kind of money. The kidnappers got in touch with us. They said they were no longer negotiating with the Federal Government. Getting N100m is the dilemma many of us don’t have.”
Meanwhile, the seven persons released by the terrorists have reunited with their families on Saturday evening.
NEWS
Pastor David Ibiyeomie’s wife, Peace Ibiyeomie celebrates her 58th birthday today
Peace Ibiyeomie, the wife of the founder /presiding pastor of Salvation Ministries Pastor David Ibiyeomie is presently celebrating her 58th birthday today, July 11, 2022.
This year’s birthday obviously has more to it as many users have been flooding the street of social media with her pictures accompanied with how much she is loved, cherished, loved and respected.
NEWS
NEMA recovers 13 more bodies from Lagos boat accident
The National Emergency Management Agency says that 13 more bodies have been recovered from the ill-fated boat sailing from Mile 2 to Ibeshe, a suburb of Lagos, on Saturday.
The Zone Coordinator, South-West, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.
Farinloye said a total of 17 bodies had been recovered so far from the recovery operations of the missing victims.
He said: “Late yesterday night, two more bodies were recovered in addition to the two earlier recovered in the morning.
“With this, it has become a total of 17 bodies recovered.”
Farinloye told the News Agency of Nigeria in an interview that search and rescue operations had ended.
The Coordinator said that illegal boat operators plying the waterways beyond the stipulated official hours led to these avoidable deaths.
He said that the act was a gross violation of the regulations of the waterways guidelines for operators.
He said: “It was revealed that the regulatory bodies have tried to stamp out illegal operations of small boat operators who hardly use life jackets after official hours.
“But they do not heed to regulations put in place to stop them.
“It was also observed that wooden boats are not permitted to be used as passenger boat.
“But it is only at this odd hour that illegal operators always put the lives of unsuspecting passengers at risk.”
Farinloye said that efforts were on to address the gaps with all stakeholders such as the Nigerian Navy’s Special Boat Service, Association of Boat/Ferry Operators of Nigeria and Lagos State Waterways Authority among others.
