NEWS
Families of remaining 51 Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims vow to occupy govt facilities
Families of the remaining 51 Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims, on Friday, vowed to occupy key government facilities in Kaduna and Abuja over the government’s insensitivity to their plight.
Severely, the bandits had threatened to kill the victims if the government did not respond to their demands.
Few days ago, one of the victims was shot, sending a signal to the government that killing them was not difficult.
Following this, families and friends of the remaining victims, in a statement by their spokesperson, Dr Abdulaziz Atta expressed fear of losing their family members, especially with reports of snake bites and gunshot injury the captives were said to have suffered.
Atta, whose aged mother and sister are in captivity, said they were worried about the state of health of the captives.
According to him, “as it stands, there are no antibiotics, nobody to remove the bullets from his body, just imagine the current situation he will be in the bush”.
He said although the government was responding positively, as 11 of their loved ones have been released, it should hasten the release of all other abducted victims.
The statement, while appealing to agents of government involved in the negotiation to speed up the process, reminded them that, “we have kids as you have heard earlier on as young as three years old and from the feedback we had, these kids are unattended to. We have women injured, we have aged women and men, those people should be brought out.”
NEWS
Court orders NIMC, immigration to release biodata of Ekweremadu’s ‘kidney donor’
A federal high court in Abuja has ordered the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to provide the certified true copy (CTC) of David Ukpo’s biodata.
In June, the London Metropolitan Police arrested and charged Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president, and his wife to court for allegedly bringing a child (Ukpo) to the UK for organ harvesting.
The UK authorities said the “child” had “been safeguarded”, while the police said their operatives “are working closely with partners on continued support”.
In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/984/2022 and filed on June 27 by Adegboyega Awomolo, counsel to the senator and his wife, before Inyang Ekwo, justice of a federal high court in Abuja, the Ekweremadus prayed the court for an order directing the NIMC to supply them with the certified true copy (CTC) of Ukpo’s biodata.
They sought an order directing the NIS comptroller-general to supply the applicants with Ukpo’s documents and application form presented for the issuance of his passport.
The plaintiffs also sought an order directing Stanbic IBTC and United Bank for Africa and Nigeria Inter-Bank settlement system PLC to supply the applicants with the certified true copy of the “mandate card and account opening package of Ukpo’s bank accounts”.
Awomolo, who gave 20 grounds why the prayers should be granted, said Ukpo offered to donate one of his kidneys to the daughter of the applicants if his kidney was compatible with hers.
He said Ukpo informed the applicants that he was 21 years old, after which Ekweremadu supported his visa application to the UK with a letter to the British high commission in Nigeria, explaining the purpose of the visit.
“After conducting various medical tests, the Royal Free Hospital in London decided that the said David Nwamini Ukpo was not a suitable donor because his kidney is not compatible with that of Sonia Ekweremadu,” he said.
At the court session on Friday, Inyang Ekwo, the judge, held that evidence showed that the respondents have been served with the applicants’ motion and since they did not dispute the facts of the motion, the application is granted.
Although the London police said Ukpo is 15, his passport and bank verification number (BVN) show he is 21.
NEWS
ASUU Strike: NLC mobilises for nationwide protest
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed its affiliate unions to mobilise their members for a nationwide protest against what called Federal Government’s lackadaisical attitude to resolving the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.
ASUU, alongside the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and the National Association of Academic Technologists, had downed tools for close to four months demanding that the government address issues associated with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.
NLC President Ayuba Wabba, after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting yesterday, said reports from a meeting of the labour’s Central Working Committee showed that there was lack of progress in the negotiations with the leaderships of all the four university-based unions.
“Today, there has been an increase in issues of social vices and this can be traced to the fact that those children have been at home for four months and no progress has been made.
“I think there’s reluctance in addressing this issue and therefore, CWC has decided that there’ll be a one-day national protest to call the attention of the government to resolve the issue immediately.
“We’ve also asked all our affiliates in the next one week will issue statements to give credence to that decision.”
Wabba also said the NLC was studying the sack of teachers by the Kaduna State Government and would deploy necessary ‘’instruments’’ in due time.
NEWS
Russia-Ukraine war: Nigeria ready to supply gas across Europe – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated that Nigeria is ready to fill the natural gas gaps in Europe caused by the current Russia-Ukraine war.
The President made the announcement on Thursday in Lisbon, Portugal, where he is on a State Visit.
Buhari said with over 200 million mainly young people, Nigeria is ready to be the hub of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
Commenting on collaboration between Nigeria and Portugal, he urged his host country to consider Nigeria as a valued and trusted partner in Africa.
The Nigerian leader identified five key areas of cooperation capable of moving both countries forward.
These are oil and gas, tourism and hospitality industry, air travel, security and joint commission.
Buhari said with the current war, Nigeria-Portugal partnership has become vital to avoid crisis in the demand and supply chain.
The West African power is already a major supplier of gas to Portugal.
On tourism, the President noted that Nigeria had huge potential in the sector and would like to benefit from Portugal’s expertise.
On air travel, he emphasized the need to sign a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) and establish a direct air link between the two countries.
