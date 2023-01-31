Families Of Over 150 Kogi State Indigenes Allegedly Abducted, Killed By Governor Bello’s Hit Man, Navy Commander Akalieze, Petition Inspector-General Of Police

Aggrieved families of the victims of extrajudicial killings and abduction in Kogi State have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman over the alleged disappearance and killing of over 150 indigenes of the state since 2019 believed to be political opponents of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The atrocities were allegedly carried out by Uchendu Nicholas Akalieze, the Commander Navy Special Forces in the state.

Some of the victims according to the relatives include; Musa Adelabu, Rufai Jimoh, Hadi Abdulmaliki, Kasim Ismaila, Monday Idowu, Ismaila Momoh and others.

The victims were said to be abducted from different parts of the state by Uchendu and his team and their whereabouts were unknown till date.

One of the victims, Hon. Musa Adelabu who was the Chairman Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Okene Local Government Area was allegedly abducted by the team since August 10, 2019 from his residence and no word from him.

Jimoh was also abducted on January 27, 2021 along old Ageva Secretariat on the Lagos Highway while Abdulmaliki was seized on January 3, 2022 at Ihima by the same Special Forces.

In a petition written by their lawyer, Shedrack Demaki dated January 23, 2023 obtained by SaharaReporters, the families called on the IGP to investigate the case and prosecute the naval officer in accordance with the law.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, on Monday, Shedrack said Akalieze was further emboldened to continue carrying out his dastardly acts because all the petitions written against him by the victims’ families had never been treated nor investigated by the relevant authorities.

According to Shedrack “We are saying that we are not in Banana Republic and Nigeria still has laws. You can’t just be breaking laws leaving your constitutional role.

“The question we want to ask the Chief of Naval Staff is that upon all the series petitions by other law firms, human rights organisations over the years even by the families of the victims, he has never acted upon those petitions and that gave credence to the rumour we are hearing that Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalieze has the backing of Chief of Naval Staff.

“Since he has been reposted back, he has always maintained that nothing can be done and that if we like, we should write millions of petitions, that he would not be posted out of Kogi State.”

It was gathered that several petitions had been written to the Department of State Security ( DSS ), Inspector-General of Police and Chief of Naval Staff in respect of his brutality but none had yielded the desired results and no action had been taken so far.

Akalieze was said to be transferred out of Kogi sometime in 2022 by the Naval authorities following a series of complaints and protests by the people of the State but now reposted to Kogi State and no form of disciplinary action was taken against him despite series of allegations levelled against him.

His transfer out of Kogi State was said to have brought relative peace to the state as people went about their normal political businesses and supported who they chose without molestation and harassment.

Surprisingly since his arrival in the state, Akalieze was said to have been boasting that he was untouchable just as he was accused of kidnapping one Ahmed just recently whose whereabouts were still unknown.

Also speaking was Musa Ashraf, the son of Hon. Musa Adelabu who narrated how Akalieze and team broke onto their house in the night and took away his father.

Another relative of the victims, Abdulfatai Malik narrated how his brother was whiskey away in a commando style by the squad who allegedly told him that it was an order from above.

The petition read in part “We further state that sometime in October, 2022 our office petitioned your good office with regards the atrocities and mayhem been carried out by Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalieze on law abiding citizens of Kogi State who are simply carrying out their civic responsibilities in participating in the political process to elect their leaders.

“It is sad to note that our petition was never acted upon neither was any action taken to bring the said Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalieze to book.

“Finally, we wish to state that the action of Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalieze is denting the image of the disciplined officers of Nigerian Navy who are reputed for their bravery and discipline.

“We further wish to state that the representatives of the above listed victims are willing to come forward to testify of all the atrocities that have been and are still being committed by Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalieze. Also find attached to this petition the said picture of Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalieze.

“We also wish to state that the actions of Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalieze are a clear breach of the operational code of conduct of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is the prayer of our Clients that you use your good office to investigate the claims/petitions of our clients and bring the said Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalieze to justice for all his dastardly acts. We also demand on behalf of our Clients that pending the conclusion of investigations by your good office, the said commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalieze be posted out of Kogi State.”