Fallen mast kills middled-aged man in Edo

A middle-aged man has reportedly been killed by a broadcast mast that fell on him during a heavy downpour in Benin City, Edo State.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday within the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium. It was learnt that the mast collapsed due to the strong winds that accompanied the rain.

The incident disrupted a praise night planned as part of activities to mark Governor Monday Okpebholo’s 100 days in office.

A source who spoke to journalists identified the deceased as the driver of the decorator responsible for the praise night setup. According to the source, the man was killed by the falling mast while trying to salvage his employer’s decorating materials.

A police officer at the scene, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the strong winds caused the mast to collapse on the deceased.

“We were all gathered at the stadium, waiting for the praise night to commence when the wind picked up. Unfortunately, the mast fell and killed the man instantly. His head was shattered—it was a gory sight.

“I learnt that he was the driver of the person hired to decorate the venue. Most people left the stadium after the rain subsided,” he said.

Efforts to reach the Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, Moses Yamu, for confirmation, were unsuccessful, as he did not answer several calls to his mobile phone.