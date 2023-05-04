The legal firm of human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has written to Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, requesting information on the brutal killing of one Okoli Ahize Chizoputam, a final year Student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-ife, Osun State.

Chizoputam, a 500-Level engineering student, was gruesomely killed by some students on April 21, 2023 at the campus for allegedly stolen a phone.

The Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola had in a statement issued shortly after the incident explained how the final year student was killed.

She had, however, noted that two suspects were arrested in connection with the case and discreet investigation was ongoing.

But Falana in letter to the Nigerian police chief, titled: “Request for information on the alleged killing of Okoli Ahize Chizoputam, a final year Student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state on the 21st day of April 2023,” signed by Principal legal Officer in his chamber, Taiwo E. Olawanle, condemned the killing of the student on the University campus.

He regretted that instead of reporting the alleged theft to the police, the assailants took the law into their hands and resorted to jungle justice in a University Community, insisting that it was unacceptable.

The letter partly read: “We are a firm of legal practitioners committed to the defence of human rights, the rule of law and public accountability in Nigeria.

“Our attention has been drawn to the brutal killing of one Okoli Ahize Chizoputam, a final year student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State at about 3:30pm on the 21st day of April 2023. His body was later taken to the Accident and Emergency Unit of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile Ife by some concerned students of the institution.

“It was alleged the deceased stole a telephone. But instead of reporting the alleged theft to the police the assailants took the law into their hands and resorted to jungle justice in a university community. We have confirmed that some arrests were made in connection with the cold murder of Okoli Ahize Chizoputam.

“In the light of the foregoing, we are compelled to request that you furnish us with information about the investigation of the suspects.

“The information will enable us to pressurise the relevant authorities in Osun State to prosecute the arrested suspects who carried out the barbaric act so as to serve as a deterrent to other perpetrators of jungle justice in the society.

“Kindly accept the assurances of the highest esteem of our principal, Mr Femi Falana SAN as we await your timely response to our request.”