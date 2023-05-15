Falana agrees to offer legal services to Seun Kuti

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights lawyer, has agreed to provide legal services to Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti, who allegedly assaulted a police officer.

The Police Service Commission has demanded Kuti’s immediate prosecution, nothing that no one had the right to assault a policeman in uniform and on official duty, no matter the offence committed by police officer.

But Falana stated that Kuti had enough evidence to defend himself.

There were speculations that police officers who had gone to arrest the musician could not locate Kuti upon getting to his residence.

However, Falana disclosed that Kuti would turn himself in on Monday and that there was no problem.

A viral video of the incident went viral on Saturday, prompting the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to order Kuti’s arrest.

In the 12-second video, Kuti, who wore a red shirt and white pair of trousers, was seen pushing a policeman, who stood beside a Toyota Hilux police van. He then proceeded to slap the cop, as he shouted, “You dey craze, you dey mad?”