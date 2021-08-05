Faithia Balogun opens up on how her health issues stopped her from acting

Nollywood actress, Fathia Balogun has opened up on how her health issues stopped her from acting.

According to Fathia in her recent post on Instagram, she was having health issues but she is not back stronger and healthier.

The veteran actress gave thanks to God for restoring her good health and she also disclosed that she is ready to resume acting.

“Alhamdulillah, thank God for life, back stronger, healthy… Back to work, let the script start rolling in”

Recall that a few weeks ago, Faithia shared a breath-taking photo of herself on Instagram and she used the opportunity to advise her fans on living a healthy life.

In her words;

“Your Monday morning thoughts set the tone for your whole week. See yourself getting stronger, and living a fulfilling, happier & healthier life.” have a fruitful week.”