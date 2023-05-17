Wednesday, May 17, 2023
HomeNEWSFactional Labour Party Chairman, Lamidi Apapa booed outside Appeal Court
NEWS

Factional Labour Party Chairman, Lamidi Apapa booed outside Appeal Court

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Obidients' Boo Lamidi Apapa Outside The Court of Appeal

Shouts of Ole, a Yoruba word for thief, rend the air as Lamidi Apapa, factional Labour Party Chairman, made his way out of the Appeal Court on Wednesday.

Apapa, who had earlier created a scene inside the court, was leaving when a crowd surrounded him.

The politician, who was being shielded by policemen, struggled to get to where his car was parked, but the crowd kept trailing him, recording the incident with their phone.

The incident became more dramatic when someone in the crowd removed Apapa’s cap and fled.

He had attempted to speak with a group of journalists after the proceedings but the continuous noise disrupted the process.

Apapa eventually walked away but he was overshadowed by the crowd.

Previous article
FG pays medical lecturers’ salary arrears, shuns others
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network