Factional Labour Party Chairman, Lamidi Apapa booed outside Appeal Court

Shouts of Ole, a Yoruba word for thief, rend the air as Lamidi Apapa, factional Labour Party Chairman, made his way out of the Appeal Court on Wednesday.

Apapa, who had earlier created a scene inside the court, was leaving when a crowd surrounded him.

The politician, who was being shielded by policemen, struggled to get to where his car was parked, but the crowd kept trailing him, recording the incident with their phone.

The incident became more dramatic when someone in the crowd removed Apapa’s cap and fled.

He had attempted to speak with a group of journalists after the proceedings but the continuous noise disrupted the process.

Apapa eventually walked away but he was overshadowed by the crowd.