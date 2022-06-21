POLITICS
Fact check: Tinubu lied about his reason for contesting the 2023 presidency
Former governor of Lagos State and the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was quoted to have said that the highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of Chief Judge of the Federation (CJN).
Tinubu made the claim when he paid a visit to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, at his palace on Sunday.
He told the Oba that he deiced to contest the 2023 presidency in order to break that jinx.
“There is no Lagos indigene that has had the opportunity to become President of Nigeria, despite the contribution of the State to the national stability and progress. The highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of Chief Judge of the Federation.
“I took up the fight to break this jinx. The battle to secure the APC ticket was hard. When I was almost fed up, I resorted to prayers. I also poured out my mind when I felt there was a gang up against my person. Thank God that I have brought home the presidential ticket.
“The task ahead is to galvanise our people to get their voter cards and vote to enable us realise this ambition. Getting our people to vote is the most important task before all of us”
Highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of CJN?
While it is true that no Lagosian has had the opportunity to become Nigeria’s President, it is completely false that the highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of Chief Judge of the Federation.
It is possible that Tinubu was misquoted that highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of CJN.
If not, he blatantly lied about his claim.
The Nigerian presidential line of succession sets the ranking of Nigerian government officials who may become or act as President of Nigeria if the incumbent president becomes incapacitated, dies, resigns, or is removed from office (by impeachment).
The ranking is as follows:
Vice President
Senate President
Speaker of the House of Representatives
Chief Justice of the Federation (CJF)
Deputy Senate President
Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives
The above, except the CJF, are all elected officers of Government.
The current Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila ,who was elected into that position on 12 June 2019, is from Lagos State.
As it stands today, Gbajabiamila is above CJN Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad and is third in line for succession to the Nigerian Presidency, after the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.
Recall that Tinubu after intimating President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to succeed him told jounalists that his presidential bid has been a lifelong ambition.
“ “It’s a lifelong ambition. About the cap of a kingmaker. I’ve never seen the cap of a kingmaker before. That is the truth, and I’ve never seen where it is written in the rule book, anywhere in any country, that a kingmaker cannot be a king, unless you commit murder.
“So, whatever is your attribute is your own opinion. I want to pursue my ambition without the title of a kingmaker.”
Buhari still waiting for Tinubu’s shortlist of running mates
Although it is the constitutional prerogative of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to choose his running mate for the 2023 presidential poll, a final decision has yet to be taken. Tinubu has not presented a list of his preferred persons to President Muhammadu Buhari for deliberation and ratification, a competent party source said.
But Tinubu,according to report , might have delayed his decision, because he might have commissioned a poll on his best bet, result of which he was still awaiting.
Relatedly, a group, the APC Integrity Group, urged Buhari, Tinubu, and the party leadership to consider a technocrat as the vice presidential candidate of the party for next year’s election.
Sources in the ruling party, explained that much as it was Tinubu’s right to choose who to work with, it was also traditional that he ran his preference through the party, more so a ruling party, whose president must equally buy into the choice.
The source further revealed Tinubu, being anxious to win the president’s support, which had not been forthcoming, was hoping to use the running mate issue to force the president’s hand.
“As you also know, the president has not really been supportive of Tinubu’s ambition,” the source said. He added, “By allowing him pick his running, he is hoping to force the president’s hand to fully back his presidential quest.”
According to the source, while Buhari has maintained dignifying neutrality in the matter, he has also shared his concern with the Tinubu on the dangers of a Muslim-Muslim ticket, saying the current political situation in the country does not support the idea.
The source said, “It’s not true the president has stayed away from the matter of the party’s running mate. It was a different thing in 2015, when there was no president or ruling party. Now, all that the president is doing is waiting for him (Tinubu) to present his short list of candidates.”
This conversation, among others, was the reason Tinubu requested to further consultation on the best winning strategy, while at the same time factoring in the country’s cultural and religious diversities.
It was also the reason, the source added, that Tinubu advanced the idea of using a ‘place holder’ to beat the June 17 deadline set by INEC, while widening the consultation for the most ideal and suitable partner in the circumstances.
The source explained that, ordinarily, Tinubu, would rather have a Muslim-Muslim ticket since it was what many considered a winning strategy, given the population of the Muslim northerners, the north west and north east, especially, in the political calculus of the nation.
In consulting on the choice of vice presidential candidate, a source close to Tinubu said the long delay might not be unconnected to the fact that Tinubu could have commissioned a poll to give a more clinical and scientific approach to selecting a running mate.
Accordimg to the source, “If I know Tinubu very well and this is not saying he had discussed this with me, he had commissioned a poll on this matter and awaiting the result. The Tinubu that I know does not take a major political decision or risk without first weighing his options and he does this by conducting a poll that will guide him and set a clear path to follow.
“However, it does not mean he could not ignore the poll in some instances, but he would like to throw his cards open and on the table first, from which he would decide which way to go. So, the delay you are seeing is most probably, because the poll result is not out yet and he wants to be guided near-accurately by it.”
The source further stated, “No one knows yet when he would give the name of a substantive running mate or submit those shortlisted to the president. If it is true he is waiting on a poll, we don’t know when the result would be ready. But all we can say is that, soon, this phase will be over for the campaign to take centre stage.”
Another source dismissed speculations that a recent meeting of the president and some governors of the party was to discuss the issue of running mate with them.
The source explained that the meeting between the president and the governors had nothing to do with matters of running mate but a mere appreciation visit.
The source said, “I can assure you there was no such thing. Nothing about the running mate or vice presidential candidate was on the agenda or discussed at all. The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) only came to thank the president for his leadership and neutrality during the convention. Trust me, and the meeting lasted just 15 minutes.”
Coordinator of the APC Integrity Group, Mallam Dawu Mohammed, and Secretary, Mr. Chinsom Nwakanma, in a statement yesterday, said the 2023 elections would be keenly contested, stressing that the APC would do itself good in presenting candidates that would appeal to the people.
It noted that the 2023 elections would be totally different from 2015 and 2019 elections in which the issue of how to revamp the economy would be on the front burner.
The source said, “The APC presidential candidate and running mate must be equipped with the knowledge of global economy to be able to catch the fancy of the Nigerian electorate, especially, the youth.
“When one listens to the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, he has a message that appeals to the youths and other Nigerians. To square up with such a candidate, the APC must consider a running mate, whose focus of governance must be that which would be desired by Nigerians.”
Atiku mocks Tinubu, Obi, says they can’t take first and most important decision
In an apparent mockery of some other frontline contestants in the 2023 presidential election who were unable to choose their vice presidential running mates before the deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the first and most important decision that any candidate for an executive position in a democracy must make is the choice of a running mate.
The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his labour counterpart, Peter Obi had chosen ‘place holders’ because of their inability to choose their preferred presidential running mate.
While Tinubu picked Usman Masari and Obi chose Doyin. They have a 30-day window to replace them.
But in a statement, he signed, Atiku said: “The office of the president in particular requires that the holder of that office must have clarity of the mind on decision-making.
“That is why in countries that have acquired more experiences in democratic acculturation, the choice that a presidential candidate makes about their running mates, and how they make the decision, provides a window of assessing their preparedness for the job that potentially waits ahead of them.”
According to Atiku, “In meeting up with this expectation, and more importantly to ensure that I make a pick of a running mate that you shall be proud of, it became necessary for me to be introspective about my choice.”
He continued, “Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and I share a lot of personality attributes in common. He is a fine gentleman, but tenacious. His experience as a Senator will come in handy in some of the legislative reforms that are urgently needed to reformat our governmental processes.
“Ifeanyi and I are incurable optimists in the future of Nigeria and the promises it holds as one united, peaceful and prosperous country.
“Having him on the ticket brings a lot of asset to our campaign. In the months ahead to the general election, together with other great leaders of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party and, with your esteemed support, we shall work very hard to ensure convincing victory for our party.
“A victory for the PDP in the general election is a victory for Nigeria. When we win, Nigeria wins. The stakes in the election are very high, and it gives me tremendous joy that I can count on your support to win the election and get to work in earnest.”, Atiku stated.
Okotie begs Tinubu, Atiku to step down, wants to succeed Buhari
The Founder of Household of God Church, Reverend Chris Okotie, has asked political parties’ presidential candidates to step down for him in his bid to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari .
This is as he also urged Buhari to hand over to him as Interim President in 2023, noting that he was the right person to right the wrongs in the country.
The cleric made the call on Sunday while addressing journalists at his Church, Oregun, Ikeja when celebrating his 63rd birthday anniversary.
Explaining the rationale behind his request, Okotie noted that he had proposed to become the interim president because that was the “solution” for the country’s challenges.
According to him, we are blessed as a nation with all human and natural resources yet we are not moving forward. Through my government, everything will be alright.
“I want to appeal to all presidential candidates to withdraw from the race and allow me to come in as the interim president. I want to implore Asiwaju to support my government for the betterment of the country and I also want to tell Obi that the system that introduced him cannot take him anywhere, because he cannot operate in the system we have now. All the presidential candidates should support me to succeed President Buhari as the interim president.
“We must also rise above tribe and religion because there is an imbalance in the country and we are not practising federalism instead, what we are practising is a presidential system of government. Since 1999, things have been declining because the presidential system of government we are practising has failed us.
“We must get rid of the National and State Assemblies because maintaining each member cost the country billions of naira. Some of the standing committees at both assemblies are not useful to the country, they are only representing themselves, not the populace.
“For the best of the country, both assemblies should be scrapped and the money for maintaining them should be used for something else. What we have in Nigeria today is the government of the party, by the party and for the party.
“Ministers and the Commissioners should also be expunged because Nigeria’s democracy has been hijacked by the elite for their interest and they are deceiving the downtrodden who don’t know anything. And the most important of all is our constitution. It should be changed to a people-oriented constitution, not the military one we have now. After the change, we can then restructure the country for the better.”
On his plans for the country after becoming the interim president, Okotie said, “If I am made the interim president, our government will be a transparent one and we will redirect the steps of the youth who are into internet fraudsters and turned them to better persons in the society and empower them.
“While a young person with inclination to technology advancement will ensure financial accountability of government and each state will have control of their national resources. First, we emulated the British and now we are copying the American style of democracy that didn’t take us anywhere.
“The presidential system of government has failed us woefully. We should enable professional associations constitutionally to acquire legislative power as a replacement for the removal of the legislature from our political system.
“And we should also embrace the concept of aboriginal democracy, that is a government from the people, for the people and with the people. This is distinct from the current experience of political parties which is the government of the party, the party and for the party.
“My government will be that of National Reconciliation and Reconstruction. The interim government shall address aberrations and anomalies in the polity. I want to implore all Nigerians to join hands in the conversations that would enable a transition to an interim government at the end of President Buhari’s administration”.
