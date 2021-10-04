breaking
Facebook Owner, Zuckerberg loses $7billion in hours as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram remain down
Facebook owner, Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth has fallen by nearly $7 billion in a few hours, knocking him down a notch on the list of the world’s richest people, after a whistleblower came forward and outages took Facebook Inc.’s flagship products offline.
This is just as Facebook’s co-messaging apps, WhatsApp and Instagram remained down after four hours of global outage which has upset businesses and disconnected billions of people around the world.
According to Bloomberg, a selloff sent the social-media giant’s stock plummeting around 5% on Monday, adding to a drop of about 15% since mid-September.
The stock slide on Monday sent Zuckerberg’s worth down to $120.9 billion, dropping him below Bill Gates to No. 5 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s lost about $19 billion of wealth since September 13, when he was worth nearly $140 billion, according to the index.
On September 13, the Wall Street Journal began publishing a series of stories based on a cache of internal documents, revealing that Facebook knew about a wide range of problems with its products — such as Instagram’s harm to teenage girls’ mental health and misinformation about the Jan. 6 Capitol riots — while downplaying the issues in public. The reports have drawn the attention of government officials, and on Monday, the whistleblower revealed herself.
In response, Facebook has emphasized that the issues facing its products, including political polarization, are complex and not caused by technology alone.
“I think it gives people comfort to assume that there must be a technological or a technical explanation for the issues of political polarization in the United States,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, told CNN.
SCAM ALERT: Beware of fraudsters — we’re not recruiting, NNPC warns
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has warned the public to disregard reports that it is recruiting.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Garba Deen Muhammad, group general manager, public affairs division, said the recruitment rumour is untrue.
He said some blogs and social media accounts have made posts suggesting that the NNPC has begun its recruitment for 2021.
Mohammed said the information is false and advised Nigerians to be wary of scammers.
He called on Nigerians to visit NNPC’s website for accurate information about recruitment.
“This is to inform the public that the information circulating in the Social Media that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is conducting a recruitment exercise IS NOT TRUE and the public should disregard it in its entirety,” the statement reads.
“Whenever NNPC decides to conduct a recruitment exercise, it will announce this to the public through authentic public communication channels including the NNPC’s website.
“Once again the NNPC is NOT RECRUITING.”
Lagos: FRSC begins ‘operation show driver’s license, vehicle papers’
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State will on Monday commence ‘Operation Show Your Driver’s License and Vehicle License’.
In a statement on Sunday, the Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide condemned how owners of vehicles, tricycle and bike riders ply the road without permit.
Ogungbemide lamented that a high number of permanent driver’s licenses were yet to be picked from FRSC stations.
The first phase of the operation showed that a number of motorists drive without valid documentation while some don’t have.
“With the recent increase in vehicular movements as a result of the ember months, there is the need for all drivers to be handy with their driver’s licenses.
“The exercise will ensure all drivers have valid vehicle papers”, Ogungbemide added. The operation starts Monday, October 4 and will end October 10, 2021.
The FRSC hinted that defaulters will have their vehicles impounded until they provide genuine documents.
The commander said the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) 2021, Regulation 67(1) states that any person driving a vehicle on any public road must be in possession of an original driver’s license.
Insecurity: Army unveils new operations nationwide on Monday
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, will today inaugurate three new security exercises nationwide.
Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement Sunday, named the exercises as “Golden Dawn’’, “Enduring Peace’’ and “Still Water’’.
He said this was to effectively check all forms of criminality and allow for free movement of persons as the Yuletide and end-of-year activities approached.
He said the COAS would symbolically launch all the exercises today at Ovie-Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, venue of “Exercise Golden Dawn’’.
He said the exercises were Field Training Exercises (FTEs) routinely conducted yearly by the army.
“The FTEs will equally provide a platform to sharpen the skills of participating troops on the conduct of Internal Security Operations.
“The exercises will run concurrently at 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) in the Southwest, South-South and Southeast regions, respectively.
“They’ll also be conducted at Headquarters Command Army Records, 401 Special Forces Brigade and Guards Brigade Areas of Responsibilities in the North-Central states of Kogi, Benue and the FCT, respectively,’’ he said.
