FAAN suspends workers as car confronts landing plane on Lagos runway
Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended an airfield officer for dereliction of duty.
The officer was suspended after a major air mishap was averted on Wednesday .
It was gathered that a Max Air jet, which landed on runway 18L of the Lagos airport, almost rammed into a malfunctioning car that was being tested on the runway.
The van, which belongs to FAAN had developed a fault, and officials were forced to invite an auto technician from outside the airport to fix it.
Findings revealed that after fixing the vehicle, the auto technician decided to carry out a test drive on the runway.
But the FAAN officials who were meant to stay with him while he was fixing the car were said to be nowhere to be found.
It was learnt that the auto technician had called the FAAN officials who invited him to the airport but there was no response. He consequently decided to test-drive the vehicle and headed straight on runway 18L.
Multiple airport officials later confirmed that while the auto technician was test-driving the car on runway 18L, a Max Air plane arriving from Abuja with passengers on board suddenly landed and faced the moving car.
The pilot of the speeding plane was forced to rapidly halt the speeding aircraft’s roll-on process, as he struggled to avoid a collision with the car.
The pilot immediately put a radio call through to the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency’s air traffic control officials on duty at the control tower who also alerted Aviation Security and airfield officials of FAAN on duty.
The officials immediately rushed to the runway to arrest the auto technician.
A top official of FAAN, who spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authority to speak on the matter, confirmed the development.
The official identified the auto technician as Opeyemi Soyombo but blamed the agency officials for negligence.
The official said, “Mr Opeyemi Soyombo was apprehended on our airside because of an incursion into the runway. Unfortunately, he shouldn’t have, because all our drivers receive training in airside driving. So, it was negligence on the part of our colleagues to have left someone that has no business on the airside at all.
“The mechanic is not to blame. He doesn’t know the rules. He was just hired to go and repair a vehicle. As far as I’m concerned, the mechanic is not to blame. It is my colleagues that are to blame for leaving someone that has no business being on the airside on the airside. The MD has said they should all be given query for doing that. We are very grateful that we were able to avert what could have been an incident.”
The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, confirmed the development.
In a statement, titled ‘Runway incident: FAAN suspends airfield staff, commence investigation,’ the agency said the affected staff members had been suspended.
It said, “Following an averted near-incident involving a Max Air aircraft from Abuja, which landed on Runway 18L, and a maintenance vehicle belonging to the Civil Department of the authority, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has suspended the airfield officer on duty at the time of the incident.
“The authority has also commenced full-scale investigation into the incident, with a view to preventing future re-occurrence of such incident.”
DMO opens N250b Sukuk bond offer
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has opened the offer for a new N250 billion Sovereign Sukuk bond being raised by the Federal Government for development of road infrastructure across the country.
This bond, a fourth to be issued by the DMO since its first Sukuk issuance in September 2017, is for a Tenor of ten (10) years at a rental income of 12.80 percent per annum, to be paid half-yearly.
Appraising the need for the bond, the DMO said, “The impact of the Sovereign Sukuk on road infrastructure in terms of job creation, travel time, safety and movement of goods have made the Sukuk a beneficial financial instrument for financing economic growth and development.
“Institutions, individuals, associations and cooperative societies can invest in the Sovereign Sukuk thereby supporting the DMO towards raising project-tied funds and promoting financial inclusion.”
The DMO commenced the issuance of Sukuk in September 2017 as a strategic initiative to support the development of infrastructure, promote financial inclusion and deepen the domestic securities market.
Subsequent to the debut Sovereign Sukuk in 2017 in which N100 billion was raised to finance the rehabilitation and construction of twenty-five (25) road projects across the six (6) geopolitical zones, the DMO issued a Sukuk for N100 billion in 2018 and another for N162.557 billion in 2020.
FG to release list of real owners of Nigeria’s oil, gas assets in January
The federal government will next month make public the real owners of oil, gas and mining assets in the country through a National Beneficial Ownership (NBO) register.
The data to be jointly launched by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), was expected to further push the country’s preparedness to shine the light on the opacity in the extractive industry.
The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji and the Registrar-General of the CAC, Mallam Garba Abubakar announced this at the on-going Conference of State Parties on United Nations Convention Against Corruption in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
A statement by the Deputy Director/Head Communications and Advocacy of the initiative, Obiageli Onuorah, noted that when ready, the register would be merged with the CAC register of companies in the country.
“The NEITI executive secretary explained that under the joint inter-agency collaboration with the CAC, the NEITI beneficial ownership register filled with facts, information and data on who owns what in the oil, gas and mining sectors will merge with CAC beneficial ownership portal that covers all registered companies in Nigeria.
“Orji stated that with a national integrated beneficial ownership portal, NEITI and CAC will be in a better position to support government efforts at revenue growth by checking capital flight, tax evasion, terrorism financing, illicit financial flows and outright economic sabotage,” the statement added.
Addressing a special panel on beneficial ownership at the conference in Egypt, the NEITI executive secretary identified political will, stakeholders’ consultation, institutional and citizens’ ownership as well as civil society partnership as critical success factors that have led Nigeria’s efforts.
The statement further revealed that Nigeria had submitted a draft resolution to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption on the use of beneficial ownership information and data disclosure to identify, track, recover and return assets looted or stolen from developing countries.
“The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, announced this while addressing the 9th session of conference of state parties in progress in Egypt,” NEITI stressed.
It explained that the draft resolution was submitted jointly with the support and partnership of five other developing countries , including Kenya, Pakistan, Peru, and Saudi Arabia.
“The attorney general informed the UN Convention that Nigeria has put in place institutional structures and legislations to protect Nigeria’s resources.
“The minister conveyed Nigeria’s appeal to the conference of the UN convention against corruption to consider the draft resolution on its merit in view of its strategic importance in recovering looted assets from developing countries,” the statement noted.
It explained that the Nigerian delegation to the conference led by the minister was made up of heads of key anti-corruption agencies, the NEITI executive secretary, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Registrar-General of CAC, among others.
“The UN Conference is expected to ratify the global anti-corruption strategy for adoption by over 150 countries attending the conference,” NEITI stated.
Conflicting orders: NJC bars three judges from promotion
The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Thursday wielded the big stick against three High Court judges for issuing conflicting ex parte orders.
Two of the judges — Okogbule Gbasam and Nusirat Umar — will not move to the “higher Bench” in the next two years, it said.
The third, Edem Kooffreh of the High Court of Cross Rivers State, will remain on the same spot for five years.
Gbasam is a judge of the Rivers State High Court while Umar is of the Kebbi State High Court.
The trio received warning letters which also placed them on a watchlist by the NJC.
They were found culpable of issuing conflicting orders in cases involving the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus.
Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Muhammad had in August summoned them and their colleagues in Anambra, Jigawa and Imo states over conflicting orders that emanated from their courts.
A statement by the NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye, said the decisions were reached at a meeting presided over by the NJC Deputy Chairman, Justice Mary Peter-Odili.
The statement was however, silent on the fate of the other three High Court judges in Anambra, Jigawa and Imo states.
Oye said although no written petition was presented against the three judges, the NJC relied on its disciplinary power under the 1999 Constitution to investigate the circumstances that led to the spate of ex parte orders granted by some courts of coordinate jurisdiction on matters involving the same parties and subject.
He added that the NJC also approved the appointment of 63 judges for 16 states, including nine heads of court, during the meeting held on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The appointments, according to him, followed the notification of the retirements and deaths of some judges.
Oye’s statement partly reads: “The NJC rose from its two days meeting held on 14th and 15th December 2021, with a resolution to bar the three judges of courts of concurrent jurisdiction who granted conflicting ex parte orders in matters with same parties and subject matter from promotion to the higher bench for a period ranging from two to five years whenever they are due.
“Even though there was no written petition, allegations of corruption or impropriety against the subject judges, council nevertheless, initiated an investigation pursuant to its inherent disciplinary powers under the Constitution to unravel the circumstances that led to the spate of ex parte orders granted by these courts of coordinate jurisdiction over matters bearing same parties and subject matter.
“The meeting which was chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the council, Hon. Justice Mary Peter-Odili agreed with the recommendations of the Investigation Committee set up in September 2021 that Justice Okogbule Gbasam of the High Court of Rivers State be barred from elevation to higher Bench for two years whenever he is due, as he failed to exercise due diligence in granting the ex parte order in suit No: PHC/2183/CS/2021 between Ibealwuchi Earnest Alex & 4 others and Prince Uche Secondus & another, as there was no real urgency, in the circumstances of the matter, that would have required an ex parte order.
“His Lordship is also issued with a warning letter to be circumspect in granting such ex parte orders in the future.
“Council also resolved that Justice Nusirat I. Umar of the High Court of Kebbi State be barred from elevation to higher Bench for two years whenever due, having found fundamental defects and non-compliance with the law in granting the ex-parte order in suit No: KB/HC/M.71/2021 between Yahaya Usman & 2 others and Prince Uche Secondus & another.
“He is also issued with a warning letter to be circumspect in granting such ex-parte orders in the future.
“Hon. Justice Edem Ita Kooffreh of the High Court of Cross River State will not be promoted to a higher Bench for five years for allowing himself to be used as a tool for “forum shopping” and abuse of Court process in suit No: HC/240/2021 between Mr. Enang Kanum Wani and Uche Secondus, as it was evident that, in granting the ex parte order, he was seised of earlier orders of the High Courts of Rivers and Kebbi States, being courts of coordinate jurisdiction with his.
“He is also to receive a warning letter to be circumspect in granting such ex parte orders in the future.
“The council also placed him on its watch-list for a period of two years.”
Although the statement did not list the names of the 63 newly appointed judges and the heads of court, it named Justice Mudashiru Oniyangi of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Bello Duwale of the High Court of Sokoto State, Hon. Justices S. A. Omonua and O. S. Uwuigbe of the Edo State High Court, and Justices M. A. Pindiga as well as Beatrice L. Iliya of the High Court of Gombe State among those on the retirement list
Others are Muhammad Abdulkadir, Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kwara State and Justice S. M. C. Ururuka-Ogeshi, president, Customary Court of Appeal, Abia State.
According to the statement, the judges, who passed on are A. K. Fowe of the High Court of Ekiti State; Chinonyerem Onii of the High Court, Imo State and. Shehu Ahmad, grand kadi, Kaduna State.
It added that the NJC approved the promotion of 84 members of staff of the judiciary ranging from grade levels seven to 17.
