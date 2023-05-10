FAAN orders airlines to remove their aircraft from Abuja airport over Tinubu’s swearing-in

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has directed airline operators to move their planes from the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja to other airports.

FAAN a circular issued on May 8 to operators stated that the May 29 presidential inauguration is a high security event and safety and security measures must be increased.

“This is to inform you of a need to temporarily relocate your aircraft to alternate airports due to upcoming Presidential inauguration slated for May 29th 2023.”

The circular with reference number: FAAN/ABJ/NAIA /RGM/NC/AM/1000/VOl-1 signed by the Regional General Manager (North Central), Airport, Kabir Mohammed, stated that “the Presidential inauguration is a high security event, and in order to ensure the safety and security of parties involved, it has become necessary to temporarily relocate all aircraft parked at the GAT to alternate airports.

“To this end, you are kindly requested to relocate your aircraft on or before 22 May, 2023.”