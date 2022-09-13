SPORTS
FA Cup replays set to be chopped to ease Premier League fixture backlog after Queen’s death
The Football Association could be poised to scrap FA Cup replays in the third and fourth rounds in an effort to ease fixture congestion after the death of Queen Elizabeth II prompted multiple Premier League games to be postponed.
No matches were played during gameweek seven, with the Premier League confirming all fixtures had been postponed as a mark of respect for the monarch, who died aged 96. EFL and National League games were also postponed, though other sports – including the cricket test between England and South Africa – went ahead over the weekend.
Further matches have been postponed for the upcoming weekend, with police forces said to be stretched ahead of the Queen’s funeral on September 19. Brighton v Crystal Palace had already been postponed due to planned rail strikes, while Manchester United v Leeds United and Chelsea v Liverpool will also not go ahead.
Replays for later rounds of the FA Cup have already been permanently scrapped. The 2015-16 season was the last with quarter-final replays, while fifth-round replays haven’t been held since 2017-18.
Now, according to PA, third and fourth round replays could be removed from this season’s competition. They have already been temporarily removed in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, in efforts to ease fixture congestion amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
This season’s fixture list has already been squeezed due to the World Cup being held in November and December rather than its usual summer slot. Premier League teams have fewer available dates to rearrange postponed games as their international players prepare to jet off for Qatar in November.
“Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” a Premier League statement about the upcoming games read. “Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral.”
SPORTS
Champions League: Conte warns Son Heung-Min
Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte, has warned out-of-form forward, Son Heung-min that he is no longer untouchable in his squad.
SportsMail reports that this has left the South Korean sweating on his place against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Son has started all of Spurs’ seven matches this season, but is yet to score a single goal.
His form is a far cry from last season, when he netted 28 goals for club and country and won the Premier League Golden Boot.
In March, Conte insisted he would be “crazy” to leave Son out from his team.
But the emergence of Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison who arrived from Everton this summer means Conte is no longer solely reliant on Son’s partnership with Harry Kane.
The former Juventus and Chelsea was asked specifically about Son’s place in his team ahead of the game.
“I think when you try to build something important, when you try to build something with ambition and try to be competitive and fight to win, you have to change old habits.
“For this reason all the players have to accept the rotation especially up front, we have four players. For me especially it’s very difficult right now to drop one of these four players, but I have to make the best decision for the team, also for the players.
“You try to make the players happy, but big clubs have a big squad, a deep squad. At this moment we don’t have a big squad, but we have just started to try to follow this path,” Conte said.
SPORTS
Antonio Conte visits Buckingham Palace, pays respects to Queen
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has revealed he went down to Buckingham Palace “like a normal person” mourning the Queen last Friday.
With football postponed last weekend, Conte wore a hat to keep a low profile and headed across London with his brother Daniele to join the hundreds of thousands paying their respects.
He explained: “On Friday, I went to Buckingham Palace like a normal person, because I am a normal person! I did it with a hat to live this situation because I think, for sure, we will remember this for the rest of our lives.
“I want to give condolences from me, from the club, from the players to the royal family. Then football has to go ahead and we will do it, but I think the Premier League made an important decision to stop football and show respect for the death of the Queen.”
Spurs are due to wear black armbands and hold a minute’s silence ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League tie against Sporting Lisbon. Conte added: “For sure, what happened in the last few days in England is something extraordinary.
“Honestly, on Thursday, we were all sad because we are talking about a person that her service for this country was outstanding. I think that in this moment, there is big sadness in the country for this and [I was] living this atmosphere in London.
“We are talking about a situation that we will look at as the story of the future. To stay here in this moment and to live this moment here is for sure a sad moment, but at the same time, it is a special moment because we are talking about the death of the Queen.
She was 96 years old and honestly, for me, it was very difficult to believe she was dead, because in your mind you think that the Queen was immortal. To live this situation in London, in this specific moment, for sure I will keep this in my heart, in my mind for the rest of my life.”
Conte admitted the postponement of last weekend’s game against Manchester City allowed his men to recover from last week’s Champions League win over Marseille on Matchday One.
With the exception of Lucas Moura, Tottenham are ready to rumble again with two games in three days as the North Londoners host Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.
SPORTS
Champions League anthem scrapped on British soil as mark of respect for the Queen
The Champions League anthem is not expected to be played on British soil during Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s group-stage fixtures out of respect for the Queen.
Elizabeth II passed away at her Balmoral estate in Scotland last Thursday, aged 96. The United Kingdom is observing a 10-day period of mourning and no professional football games were played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in response to Her Majesty’s passing.
The Football Association and Scottish Professional Football League have approved the resumption of football and six British clubs will be in Champions League action over the coming days, with Liverpool, Rangers, Chelsea and Manchester City all playing at home.
Clubs will still pay their respects to the Queen on football’s resumption. Liverpool have confirmed there will be a period of silence at Anfield ahead of their game against Eredivisie champions Ajax. Both sets of players will also wear black armbands.
“Flags at Anfield have been lowered to half-mast and will remain so throughout the full mourning period,” read Liverpool’s statement. “The club crests on all social media platforms have also changed to black and white, representing the colours of the mourning period… LFC would like to thank supporters in advance of Tuesday’s fixture.”
UEFA are also poised to honour the Queen by not playing the Champions League anthem on British soil, according to the Daily Telegraph. The anthem has become synonymous with the competition since it was adopted in 1992.
