FA Cup: Lampard gives injury update on Iwobi after Everton’s 3-1 loss to Man Utd

Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has provided the latest injury update on Alex Iwobi after his side’s FA Cup third-round 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Friday.

Lampard watched as Man United defeated his team at Old Trafford, following goals from Antony, Conor Coady (own-goal) and Marcus Rashford.

However, during the encounter, Iwobi sustained a nasty-looking injury and went off on a stretcher early in the second half.

But Lampard is now saying that the Nigerian international suffered an ankle ligament injury, adding that he doesn’t know the extent of the injury.

“It’s an ankle ligament injury,” Lampard said after the match.

“We are hoping it is a lesser one but I don’t know the extent of it. He left on crutches.”

