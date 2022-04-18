SPORTS
FA Cup final: We’ll get our revenge – Chelsea star talks tough ahead of Liverpool clash
Chelsea midfielder, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has spoken tough ahead of his side’s FA Cup final tie with Liverpool next month.
Loftus-Cheek warned Liverpool, who eliminated Manchester City, that Chelsea would get their revenge when both teams clash in the FA Cup final on May 14 at the Wembley Stadium.
He said this following Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Loftus-Cheek’s goal and Mason Mount’s strike gave Chelsea the win over Palace.
Recall that Chelsea recently lost 11-10 on penalties to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in February.
Speaking to ITV Sport after the win over Palace, Loftus-Cheek said: “We saw [Liverpool vs Manchester City game] yesterday and we want to get them back. Simple as that.
“I felt it was a fantastic game last time in the [Carabao Cup] final. It could have gone either way. So we will look forward to that and we will look forward to getting our revenge.”
CAF to include banned Kenya, Zimbabwe in 2023 AFCON draw
Kenya and Zimbabwe will be included in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw on Tuesday in Johannesburg despite being banned by FIFA over government interference.
“We have included the two countries in the hope that the bans will be lifted not later than two weeks before the first matchday in June,” a Confederation of African Football (CAF) spokesman told AFP.
A Zimbabwe government-funded umbrella sport body drew the ire of FIFA by sacking national football association executives led by Felton Kamambo over issues including failing to account for public funds.
Kenyan sports ministry officials disbanded the national football federation after its president, Nick Mwendwa, was charged with multiple counts of fraud.
CAF have set a deadline of mid-May for the bans to be lifted or the countries will be barred from taking part.
Should Kenya and or Zimbabwe fail to have the suspensions lifted, the groups they are placed in will shrink from four nations to three with the top two finishers still qualifying for the finals.
The first two qualifying matchdays are scheduled between May 30 and June 14, with two more rounds between September 19 and 27 and the final two next year from March 20-28.
Ivory Coast, who staged the tournament in 1984 when it comprises just eight teams and was won for the first time by Cameroon, will host a 24-team event next June and July.
The Ivorians hope home advantage will help them complete a treble after becoming African champions in 1992 in Senegal and again in 2015 in Equatorial Guinea.
Since the Cup of Nations was expanded from 16 teams to 24 three years ago, six stadiums are required and Abidjan (two), Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro, and Yamoussoukro are the Ivorian choices.
On a visit to the West African country this month, CAF president Patrice Motsepe was updated on the stadium building and refurbishments.
The South African heard that good progress had been made except for the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, formerly the main Ivorian stadium but now second in size in Abidjan to the new national stadium.
Rebuilding work is reportedly only about 25 percent complete at the stadium named after the president who ruled the former French colony for 33 years after achieving independence in 1960.
Retired African stars Lucas Radebe, the South Africa centre-back who captained Leeds United when they were last a top-flight club, and Ivory Coast forward Salomon Kalou will assist with the draw.
Both are Cup of Nations’ final winners — Radebe with Bafana Bafana (The Boys) in 1996 and Kalou with the Elephants in 2015.
A seeded draw will create 12 groups of four teams with the Ivory Coast taking part to gain competitive match practice, instead of relying on often meaningless friendly matches in the tournament build-up.
Ivory Coast will qualify wherever they finish in the group with the highest placed of the other three teams also booking a place at the finals.
All five African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Cameroon, and Ghana – are among the top seeds.
The top 42 African teams in the latest FIFA rankings were automatic entrants while the Gambia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Sao Tome e Principe, and South Sudan won preliminary ties and Botswana received a walkover.
Gambia, who took Africa by storm this year when reaching the 2021/2022 quarter-finals, almost missed out with an added-time penalty salvaging a draw against Chad that squeezed them through.
Seeding
Pot 1: Senegal (holders), Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Algeria, Mali, Ivory Coast (hosts), Burkina Faso, Ghana, Democratic Republic of Congo
Pot 2: South Africa, Cape Verde, Guinea, Gabon, Benin, Uganda, Zambia, Congo Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Madagascar, Kenya, Sierra Leone
Pot 3: Namibia, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau, Niger, Libya, Mozambique, Malawi, Togo, Zimbabwe, Gambia, Angola, Comoros
Pot 4: Tanzania, Central African Republic, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Liberia, South Sudan, Sao Tome e Principe
PSG pick Zinedine Zidane to replace Pochettino
Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly picked former Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane to take over from Mauricio Pochettino this summer.
According to Caught Offside via Le Parisien, PSG are ready to cut ties with Pochettino at the end of the season and have identified Zidane as the Argentine’s replacement at Le Parc des Princes.
Pochettino has failed to make a mark in the UEFA Champions League since taking charge of PSG last year and is unlikely to be in charge of the French Ligue 1 giants next season.
PSG want Zidane to usher in a new era at the Parc des Princes.
Zidane has enjoyed great success with Real Madrid, but is currently not tied to a football position.
The 49-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to become coach of the Parisians, France national team and Manchester United in the past.
Following the glorious spell at Real Madrid, Zidane decided to take a sabbatical, but returned to the LaLiga giants when they landed themselves in trouble again.
His second spell at Santiago Bernabeu didn’t see him win another UEFA Champions League, but he did lead Real Madrid to their 34th LaLiga title in the 2019-20 season.
The Frenchman has been reluctant to take up a new project since leaving his Real Madrid job at the end of the 2020-2021 season.
Okagbare’s 200m record broken by 19-year-old Favour Ofili
Blessing Okagbare’s 200 metres National Record has been broken.
The record was broken by Favour Ofiliat the Tom Jones Memorial Classic 2022 on Friday.
Okagbare previously held the National Record since 2018 with a time of 22.04 seconds.
Ofili ran a blistering 21.96 secs to also become the first collegian athlete to ever go sub 22 secs.
With the time, she also emerged as the first Nigerian female to break 22secs in the women’s 200m.
She has set a new National Record, NCAA Record. Her time is also the fastest in the world this year, the fastest ever in the NCAA and a new School Record.
On Friday, Favour Ofili powered to World Lead of 21.96s (1.3) to take the women’s 200m at the Tom Jones Invitational in Florida, ahead of Kamaya Debose-Epps who ran 22.81secs and Jonah Ross in 22.91secs.
Ofili is a Nigerian track and field athlete specialising in the 200 metres and 400 metres sprints.
She is the 2019 African Games silver medalist in the 400 metres. She is also the 2019 African Youth Champion in the 200 and 400 metres.
