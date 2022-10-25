F1: Daniel Ricciardo responds to shock Red Bull and Mercedes links

Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the season (Photo: Getty)

Daniel Ricciardo may be making a shock return to Red Bull as a reserve driver next year, with rivals Mercedes also touted as a possible destination.

The Australian is set to take a sabbatical after getting ousted from McLaren and failing to find a drive elsewhere.

Ricciardo has long hinted that he would most likely spend 2023 on the sidelines in order to rejuvenate himself following two mostly very disappointing seasons in papaya.

Confirmation of that was made at the Japanese Grand Prix earlier in October and again at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix, when the 33-year-old said he was not considering joining Haas to fill the last vacant seat on the grid for 2023.

He has however spoken of his desire to remain involved in Formula One and aims to be back on the grid for 2024, suggesting that a reserve role is on the cards.

It was reported some months ago that he could join Mercedes in that capacity, perhaps in a bid to take over Sir Lewis Hamilton’s seat should the seven-time champion decide to retire when his contract expires at the end of next season.

The Silver Arrows are in need of a new reserve driver with Nyck de Vries set to join AlphaTauri next season.

Ricciardo won seven races with Red Bull from 2014 to 2018 (Photo: Getty)

However, recent reports from Sky Sports have suggested that Ricciardo could make a very surprising return to Red Bull as their reserve driver, just four years after his high-profile split with the team.

Asked about the possibility of joining one of the top teams, the Australian said: ‘I don’t [have a deal lined up].

‘So, for now, everything’s just rumours. Am I talking? Yes, but there’s [been] no pen on paper or anything like that yet.’

A member of the Red Bull junior programme, Ricciardo made his F1 debut in 2011 and was promoted to the top team in 2014, instantly proving his worth by outscoring teammate Sebastian Vettel who was coming off the back of winning four straight titles.

He would win seven races and pick up 29 podiums in five seasons as Red Bull lingered behind Mercedes and Ferrari, but left the team amid feeling that they were favouring his teammate Max Verstappen.

He continued to perform as best he could at Renault despite the underwhelming machinery, but his disastrous switch to McLaren has left his reputation severely dented.

Red Bull usually have a healthy crop of youngsters to fill their reserve roles but in recent years have been forced to turn to outside their own programme, signing the likes of De Vries and Sergio Perez.



