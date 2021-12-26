Eyimofe makes Guardian UK’s best films from Africa, Asia, Latin America list

Psquare, the Nigerian music duo, has postponed their much-awaited concert after Peter Okoye took ill.

The concert, titled ‘Reactivated’, was originally scheduled to hold on December 18 in Ikate, Lagos state.

But in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Peter, who is fondly called Mr P, said the event will now hold on December 25.

According to him, the postponement was due to his battle with “immense pain, fever and general body weakness.”

He disclosed that after the unusual illness, he had proceeded to take a COVID-19 test but the result came out negative.

The musician apologised to fans who have already gotten their tickets.

He added that Livespotx, the company in charge of tickets’ sale, will ensure that ticket holders get “updates and options” on the latest development.

“It’s been a challenging couple of days trying to power through immense pain, fever and general body weakness,” he wrote.

“We were very excited about giving you an amazing show on the 18th, unfortunately, my body has taken quite a beating with several intense rehearsals back to back and studio that it just couldn’t take it any more and I have had to give in to Dr’s orders to get some rest, build back my strength to get to optimum health.

“The first thing I did was take a COVID test and thankfully my tests came out negative for COVID. I’d like to thank my brother King Rudy, my family and team for holding it down while I get through this.

“The good news is, we will make it up to you and give you a truly amazing show on Christmas Day – Saturday, December 25th.

“If you’re a ticket holder, the wonderful team Livespotx will send you an email with updates and options.

“The show will go on and we can’t wait to see you there. Look out for electrifying performances from P-Square, some of your faves and more.”

The concert will be the first major event that would see Peter and Paul Okoye, his twin brother, perform together since they ended their five-year feud.