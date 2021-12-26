ENTERTAINMENT
Eyimofe makes Guardian UK’s best films from Africa, Asia, Latin America list
Eyimofe, the multiple award-winning Nigerian feature film, has been picked along with nine others on a shortlist of top films from Africa, Asia and Latin America by The Guardian of the UK.
The top British media organisation commissioned its writers to pick their favourite recent world cinema releases and Eyimofe and four other films from Africa ended up on the exclusive 10-film list.
Selected alongside Eyimofe, were Faya Dayi (Ethiopia), The Gravedigger’s Wife (Djibouti), The Rumba Kings (DR Congo), and Feathers (Egypt).
Others are The Great Indian Kitchen (India), Manco Cápac (Peru), I am Belmaya (Nepal), Antara: Songs of Afternoon (Bangladesh), and Suspensión (Colombia).
Emmanuel Akinwotu, the West Africa correspondent of The Guardian (UK), described Eyimofe (This is My Desire in Yoruba) as “a beautifully subtle and moving film that follows two unrelated people, Mofe and Rosa, who are both full of dreams of leaving overwhelming economic struggles in Nigeria for a fresh start in Europe.”
He added: “Just as striking as their layered, individual stories, which each form half of the film, is the backdrop of Lagos and how it is depicted by debut film-makers, twin brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri. Shot entirely in 16mm, the film offers a sensitive and pensive illustration of a city that is often cast as teeming and frenetic, full of vibrancy and the extremes of wealth and poverty. Yet in Eyimofe, the reality of working-class life is shown with nuance, hope and hopelessness.
ENTERTAINMENT
Psquare postpones concert over Peter’s illness
Psquare, the Nigerian music duo, has postponed their much-awaited concert after Peter Okoye took ill.
The concert, titled ‘Reactivated’, was originally scheduled to hold on December 18 in Ikate, Lagos state.
But in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Peter, who is fondly called Mr P, said the event will now hold on December 25.
According to him, the postponement was due to his battle with “immense pain, fever and general body weakness.”
He disclosed that after the unusual illness, he had proceeded to take a COVID-19 test but the result came out negative.
The musician apologised to fans who have already gotten their tickets.
He added that Livespotx, the company in charge of tickets’ sale, will ensure that ticket holders get “updates and options” on the latest development.
“It’s been a challenging couple of days trying to power through immense pain, fever and general body weakness,” he wrote.
“We were very excited about giving you an amazing show on the 18th, unfortunately, my body has taken quite a beating with several intense rehearsals back to back and studio that it just couldn’t take it any more and I have had to give in to Dr’s orders to get some rest, build back my strength to get to optimum health.
“The first thing I did was take a COVID test and thankfully my tests came out negative for COVID. I’d like to thank my brother King Rudy, my family and team for holding it down while I get through this.
“The good news is, we will make it up to you and give you a truly amazing show on Christmas Day – Saturday, December 25th.
“If you’re a ticket holder, the wonderful team Livespotx will send you an email with updates and options.
“The show will go on and we can’t wait to see you there. Look out for electrifying performances from P-Square, some of your faves and more.”
The concert will be the first major event that would see Peter and Paul Okoye, his twin brother, perform together since they ended their five-year feud.
ENTERTAINMENT
Photos From Eniola Badmus 20 years on stage
Top Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, on Thursday, December 9, celebrated a milestone when she marked her 20 years on stage .
The much-loved movie star treated guests to a talk of the town party that held at the prestigious Monarch Event Centre.
The occasion kicked off in the evening and a number of big names in the Nigerian entertainment industry attended as they showed support for Eniola.
The stars who graced the occasion were from different parts of the industry. Award-winning music star, Davido was in attendance, legendary Fuji maestro, KWAM 1, and more.
Some of Eniola’s colleagues in the film industry such as Dayo Amusa, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, Bukola Adeeyo, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Adedimeji Lateef, Juliet Ibrahim, Anita Joseph and husband, Adeyemi Okanlawon and more were also spotted at the occasion.
One of Nigeria’s controversial stars, Bobrisky, also turned heads as he attended the star-studded event. Pretty Mike, Laura Ikeji were also present.
Photos and videos from the occasion have made the rounds online. See some of them below:
ENTERTAINMENT
Obesere turns gospel singer performs beautifully at K&S church
Popular fuji musician, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere (PK1st) , has gotten tongues rolling in the online community after he was seen performing at the K&S church, white garment church, in London.
In a video posted by Obesere, the celebrated music icon was serenading congregants of the church with his music.
A portion of the video captured the moment a congregant joined Obesere on stage and rained British pounds on him as he performed.
Although the singer started off with a gospel song, he eventually switched to one of his popular hit singles, Consolidation.
However, the video was greeted with a lot reactions as social media users revealed they preferred Obersere who sings ‘worldly songs’ and not gospel songs.
Latest News
- 10 transfers that should happen in January including Arsenal U-turn and Man Utd swoop
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang breaks silence amid Arsenal exile with telling Christmas comment
- Eyimofe makes Guardian UK’s best films from Africa, Asia, Latin America list
- Why your wife isn’t interested in sex
- South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
4 things no one tells you about married sex
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Jose Mourinho ‘holds talks’ with Nigeria over becoming manager in time for AFCON
-
LIFESTYLES7 hours ago
Why your wife isn’t interested in sex
-
breaking21 hours ago
Buhari’s Aide-de-camp (ADC), four other Aso Rock aides test positive for coronavirus
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
How much alcohol is really ok
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari swears in Sambo as Minister of State for Works, Housing
-
NEWS1 day ago
2022 Budget: Buhari to sign bill next week – Lawan
-
NEWS1 day ago
Electoral Amendment: NASS dismisses report on collection of signatures