Extortion: PCRC demands arrest of fake police officers in Aba



The Chairman of Police Community Relations Committee, Abia State chapter, Emma Nwosu has decried illegal arrests of some Aba residents in Aba by some people who parade themselves as police officers.

The PCRC Chairman, who made the observation in Umuahia when he led the executive of the PCRC on a courtesy visit to the new Abia Police Commissioner, Mr Ken Onwuemelie, alleged that such fake officers move around the town with Point of Sale, PoS, machines extorting money from those they accused of Yahoo-Yahoo.

He added that a lot of evil was being perpetrated by the alleged fake police officers.

Nwosu informed the Commissioner that most of the problems faced by PCRC members in the State were economically related.

The Abia PCRC Chairman who reeled out the achievements of the organization under his watch, reassured CP Onwuemelie of the maximum support of members to make his stay in the State a success.

“Sir, PCRC Abia State command was able to achieve all these due to the cordial relationship between us and the Police command in Abia State and we pray that this will continue unabated”, Nwosu stated further.

Also speaking during the visit, A National Patron of PCRC, Mishack Nnanta commended the Abia State Police Commissioner for ordering the dismantling of a Police road block in one lane of Bende road Umuahia.

He observed that road users encountered a lot of difficulty navigating through the only available one lane on the road at Bende road and in front of the Nigeria Correctional Services, but expressed joy that smooth traffic was now the order of the day.

He further commended the CP for his track records in crime fighting, believing that he would replicate the feat in Abia.

Responding, CP Onwuemelie appreciated the PCRC Executive for the visit and their positive contributions to the Police command.

Onwuemelie, who recalled that his father was once a Chairman of PCRC in Anambra State, assured that the symbiotic relationship between them would continue to be sustained.