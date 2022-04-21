BUSINESS
External reserves return to growth path, gain $243.83m
Nigeria’s external reserves rose by $243.83m in 19 days, according to figures obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The CBN revealed in its data on movement in reserves that the value rose from $39.54bn as of April 1, 2022 to $39.78bn as of April 19, 2022.
The external reserves fell by $313m in March, after starting the month at $39.86bn, before falling to $39.55bn on March 30.
The Governor, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, said at the last Monetary Policy Committee meeting that “The moderate accretion to reserves reflects the duality of Nigeria’s position as an oil exporter and importer of refined petroleum products.”
A member of the Monetary Policy Committee, Prof. Mike Obadan, said for a long time, the oil sector had contributed over 90 per cent of the nation’s foreign exchange earnings and external reserves accretion.
It has also been a significant contributor to the government’s naira revenue through crude oil and gas export receipts, he said.
Obadan said, “But for some time now, this has not been so due to two factors: a huge volume of crude oil theft which has prevented the country from meeting even the OPEC-approved production quota, and the inability of the NNPC, for many months, to make any remittance from direct oil export sales into the Federation Account and external reserves account.
“These are alarming developments which have adversely impacted government’s finances, external reserves accretion and exchange rate stability.
“The inhibiting factors are what the government can check in the short-term.”
He said it was inconceivable that all the foreign exchange earned from the export of crude oil and gas was used to import refined petroleum products or that ‘under-recovery’ / petroleum subsidy was absorbing all the foreign exchange earned from oil sales.
The professor said, “I will therefore strongly appeal to the government to appreciate the grave implications of the oil sector and NNPC’s underperformance and effectively deal with the oil thefts and non-remittance of foreign exchange/naira revenue.
“If, in the presence of the array of security forces in the oil-producing areas, monumental oil theft is taking place to the detriment of the economy, then drastic measures are called for.
“Government should check the untoward developments, through effective security and monitoring, and the positive impact on government finances, external reserves and exchange rate stability will be visible in a short period.”
European markets trade higher
European stocks traded slightly higher Thursday as investors keep an eye on developments in the war between Russia and Ukraine.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was trading 0.4% higher with most dectors in positive territory apart from basic resources, financial services, healthcare, insurance and utilities stocks.
Shares of Nestle were up 2.2% after the food group confirmed its margin and sales growth targets for 2022 while shares of engineering group ABB were up 4.9% after the company posted a big jump in orders during the engineering and technology company’s first quarter.
AkzoNobel was one of the best performers on the Stoxx 600 index, with its shares up 5% after the Dutch paints and coatings maker reported stronger-than-expected quarterly core earnings as higher pricing helped offset supply chain issues, a Covid resurgence in China and the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.
The war in Ukraine remains at the forefront of market participants’ minds in Europe, with the second phase of the conflict, focusing on the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, fully underway now.
Russia has set a new ultimatum for surrender in the heavily destroyed city of Mariupol, where Ukrainian forces and reportedly hundreds of civilians are holed up in the Azovstal steel plant. Meanwhile, officials in Ukraine continue to call for more weapons support and faster delivery as Russia intensifies its bombardment of the Donbas.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if they would take meetings with him in their respective capitals.
U.S. stock futures rose in overnight trading as investors digested more quarterly reports from the likes of Tesla and United Airlines. Weekly jobless claims are also slated for release on Thursday.
In Asia-Pacific markets overnight, shares were mixed as investors continue to watch China’s Covid-19 situation along with moves in the Japanese yen.
Investors are watching for signs of policy support from Chinese authorities as the mainland continues to grapple with its most severe Covid wave since the initial outbreak in 2020. Its strict zero-Covid policy has raised questions about China’s economic outlook.
Here are the new 2022 growth forecasts for Nigeria and 20 other countries
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global growth projections for 2022 and 2023, saying the economic hit from Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine will “propagate far and wide.”
That said, some countries will be hit more than others — and some won’t be hit at all.
What follow are the new 2022 IMF forecasts for real GDP for selected countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas.
A full copy of the IMF report is available for download here.
Netflix suffers first subscriber loss in a decade
Netflix Inc says inflation, the war in Ukraine and fierce competition contributed to a loss of subscribers for the first time in more than a decade and predicted deeper losses ahead, marking an abrupt shift in fortune for a streaming company that has thrived during the pandemic.
The company said it lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, falling well short of its forecast of adding 2.5 million subscribers. Suspending service in Russia after the Ukraine invasion took a toll, resulting in the loss of 700,000 members.
Wall Street sent Netflix’s stock tumbling 26 percent after the bell on Tuesday and erased about $40bn of its stock market value. Since it warned in January of weak subscriber growth, the company has lost nearly half of its value.
The lagging subscriber growth is prompting Netflix to contemplate offering a lower-priced version of the service with advertising, citing the success of similar offerings from rivals HBO Max and Disney+.
“Those who have followed Netflix know that I’ve been against the complexity of advertising, and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription,” said Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. “But, as much as I’m a fan of that, I’m a bigger fan of consumer choice.”
Netflix offered a gloomy prediction for the spring quarter, forecasting it would lose 2 million subscribers, despite the return of such hotly anticipated series as Stranger Things and Ozark and the debut of the film The Grey Man, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Wall Street targeted 227 million for the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.
The downdraft caught other video streaming-related stocks, with Roku dropping more than 6 percent, Walt Disney falling 5 percent and Warner Bros Discovery down 3.5 percent.
Hastings told investors that the pandemic had “created a lot of noise”, making it difficult for the company to interpret the surge and ebb of its subscription business over the last two years. Now, it appears the culprit is a combination of competition and the number of accounts sharing passwords, making it harder to grow.
“When we were growing fast, it wasn’t a high priority to work on,” Hastings said of account-sharing in remarks during Netflix’s investor video. “And now we’re working super hard on it.”
Confluence of events
Netflix’s first-quarter revenue grew 10 percent to $7.87bn, slightly below Wall Street’s forecasts. It reported per-share net earnings of $3.53, beating the Wall Street consensus of $2.89.
While the company remains bullish on the future of streaming, it blamed its slowing growth on a number of factors, such as the rate at which consumers adopt on-demand services, a growing number of competitors and a sluggish economy.
Account-sharing is a longstanding practice, though Netflix is exploring ways to derive revenue from the 100 million households watching Netflix through shared accounts, including 30 million in the United States and Canada.
This confluence of factors resulted in Netflix reporting losing customers for the first time since October 2011, catching Wall Street by surprise.
“They suffered from a combination of approaching saturation, inflation, higher pricing, the war in Ukraine and competition,” said Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter. “I don’t think any of us expected that all to happen at once.”
The world’s dominant streaming service was expected to report slowing growth, amid intense competition from established rivals like Amazon.com, traditional media companies such as Walt Disney and the newly formed Warner Bros Discovery and cash-flush newcomers like Apple Inc.
Streaming services spent $50bn on new content last year, in a bid to attract or retain subscribers, according to researcher Ampere Analysis. That’s a 50 percent increase from 2019, when many of the newer streaming services launched, signalling the quick escalation of the so-called “streaming wars”.
Netflix noted that despite the intensifying competition, its share of TV viewing in the US has held steady according to Nielsen, a mark of subscriber satisfaction and retention.
As growth slows in mature markets like the US, Netflix is increasingly focused on other parts of the world and investing in local-language content.
“While hundreds of millions of homes pay for Netflix, well over half of the world’s broadband homes don’t yet – representing huge future growth potential,” the company said in a statement.
Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan warned that the uncertain global economy “is apt to emerge as an albatross” for member growth and Netflix’s ability to continue raising prices as competition intensifies.
New competition
Streaming services are not the only form of entertainment vying for consumers’ time. The latest Digital Media Trends survey from Deloitte, released in late March, revealed that Generation Z, those consumers ages 14 to 25, spend more time playing games than watching movies or television series at home or even listening to music.
The majority of Gen Z and Millennial consumers polled said they spend more time watching user-created videos like those on TikTok and YouTube than watching films or shows on a streaming service.
One market observer said Netflix’s stock has benefitted from expectations of perpetual growth.
“Today’s report shows that there is a limit to that long-term bullish thesis,” said David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts.com.
SOURCE: NEWS AGENCIES
