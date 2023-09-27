Some personnel of the Nigerian Air Force, who were arrested and detained since October 13, 2021, over alleged disobedience to the Military standing rules have cried out over their unjust incarceration.

Lamenting their inhumane treatment at their various detention facilities in both Kaduna and Plateau states, the affected personnel called on the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, to intervene in their matter, adding they did not commit any offence.

A source, who spoke to SaharaReporters on condition of anonymity, claimed that they were arrested after they honoured and delivered lectures in an event organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) brigade in October 2021.

“I am disturbed about my colleagues in detention for almost two years now. They were five in number – three were Christians who were invited to deliver lectures for the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) brigade and were invited for questioning in Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) on October 13, 2021.”

Speaking further, the source said, “Since then, they have been in detention from DIA to Air Force Base Kaduna and Air Force Base Jos.”

The source further stated that one of them by name MWO Chiroma had been sentenced to two years imprisonment each on two count charges. “Both charges are disobedience to standing order.”

According to the source, other detainees are still waiting for the outcome of the review of their cases.