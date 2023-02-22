Explosions, gunshots rock Rivers TV, Radio Stations

Gunmen on Tuesday night attacked the popular radio station Wish FM 99.5 and Atlantic Television Network in Ozuoba, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of ​​Rivers State, using explosives suspected to be dynamite and sporadic gun shots.

The incident which happened at about 8. 0pm resulted in the destruction of some equipment and property at the facility which houses the two media houses of the member of the House of Representatives Chinyere Igwe.

Igwe is also a staunch supporter of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

When contacted on Wednesday morning, Igwe confirmed the incident and said, “I am glad that no life was lost.”

The spokesperson of the National Police Commission, Grace Iringe-Koko, however, said she has yet to receive a report on the incident, but promised police officers in the department to investigate and give comments to our reporter.

More to follow

