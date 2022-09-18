Explosion rocks Taraba

There was wild jubilation on Thursday, September 15 in some parts of Oshodi as full power supply returned to the areas after 10 years of load shedding.

The areas, which fall under two CDAs, DOORT and ABAJIODU, are Daodu, Oyegoke, Olowokere, Rufai, Tititalayo, Abayomi, Ajigbotola, Oduwusi and Ajagungbade streets.

Our correspondent who witnessed the spontaneous jubilation reported that the celebration was triggered off by children in Titilayo and Rufai streets. Both streets were supposed to be off the electricity grid on Thursday.

Shouts of ‘Up NEPA Up NEPA’ rented the air in both streets immediately after the light came on from the abandoned transformer at the Olowokere- Rufai junction.

Later many adults were seen in joyous mood discussing excitedly with their neighbors the end of the load shedding arrangement.

The load shedding arrangement was put in place by the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) in 2012 as a result of the visibly old transformer located at Doadu- Abayomi junction, which was often overloaded and could not distribute the power transmitted to it.

It was gathered that all entreats to IKEDC to provide and install a relief transformer and ensure full power supply to the affected streets fell on deaf ears.

It was further gathered that when the reply to the residents’ request was not forthcoming, they approached the member representing the constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Basir Dawodu for help.

Hon. Dawodu acceded to the request and provided a new 300KVA transformer in December 2020. The transformer was part of the electrification projects facilitated by the federal lawmaker.

To ensure the quick installation of the transformer, stakeholders in the two communities mobilised the youths and went on a door–to–door contribution drive to raise money to install the transformer.

After the installation in January 2021, residents then approached IKEDC to energise the transformer and connect it to the national grid. The company, however, came up with an excuse that the project was a constituency project which cannot just be jumped into.

The Chairman of ABAJIODU, Mr. Shina Adeboye, said about N800,000 was spent to buy accessories to install the transformer, adding that all electrical installations were done through residents’ contributions.

” We bought all the poles and wires. After the installation, we waited for IKEDC officials to energise the transformer, but they didn’t come.

He added that the transformer was vandalised due to the delay in connection and residents had to contribute to replace the stolen items.

He said, “We had to contribute money again to buy the accessories that were stolen.

When it became apparent that IKEDC was not keen on energising the transformer, residents again went back to Dawodu for help.

It was gathered that on hearing that the transformer has not been powered, a visibly angry Hon Dawodu spearheaded a protest march against IKEDC in August.

During the protest at the headquarters of IKEDC in Alausa, Hon. Dawodu gave the company 72 hours to energised the transformer.

‘If after 72 hours they refused to listen to us, we will return to this place. We have sent a message with our peaceful protest,” he noted.

Days after the protest, IKEDC provided the meter for the transformer and completed all the necessary procedures for connecting the transformer to the national grid.

The transformer was finally energised on Thursday evening.

Confirming the return of full power supply to the nine streets, Chairman of the Electricity Forum for the two communities, Mr. Onoja said since the load shedding arrangement started 10 years ago, all stakeholders had worked to address the problem.

He lauded residents for the patience and resilience shown.

A cross-section of residents who spoke with our correspondent could not hide their joy.

It was gathered that residents plan to throw a party much later to celebrate the end of the load-shedding arrangement and restoration of full power supply to the 9 streets.