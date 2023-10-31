Two Nigerian ministers – Lola Ade-John of the Ministry of Tourism and Hannatu Musawa of the Ministry of Art, Culture and Creative Economy – have been missing in action almost since they were sworn in by President Bola Tinubu in August.

The two ministers – though for different reasons – have not attended any Federal Executive Council meeting since the inauguration of this government.

Tinubu presided over the fourth FEC meeting of his administration on Monday, October 29, 2023, and Ms Ade-John and Ms Musawa were again missing.

As for Ms Ade-John, she is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in London, United Kingdom, SaharaReporters learnt on Tuesday.

Sources said Ms Ade-John was seriously ill contrary to the claims made by the tourism ministry, which has been downplaying her health condition.

“Lola Ade-John is very ill and receiving treatment in a London hospital,” one of the sources said.

The Peoples Gazette in September reported that Ms Ade-John had been hospitalised in Abuja after suffering acute poisoning of unknown origin and that her family members were afraid that time was running against their efforts to save her life.

It reported that family sources said Ms Ade-John, 60, was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, shortly after she started manifesting symptoms of poisoning.

She was said to have been put on a machine to aid her breathing.

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Haruna Garba, later ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to immediately take over from the Mabushi Police Division, an ongoing investigation into the alleged poisoning of Ms Ade-John.

However, the ministry has downplayed the seriousness of Ms Ade-John’s ailment, claiming she was not poisoned, but that she had malaria and had been treated and stabilised.

But it was learnt that the ministry’s claim is far from the truth as Ms Ade-John had to be flown to the UK for further treatment.

However, the nature of her ailment could not be ascertained or the kind of poison in question, if the ailment was as a result of poisoning.

Meanwhile, Ms Ade-John’s counterpart in the art, culture and creative economy ministry, Ms Musawa has been laying low for her controversy regarding the mandatory one-year national service to blow over.

In August, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) confirmed that Ms Musawa was currently doing her one-year youth service and therefore, occupying the ministerial position is in breach of the NYSC Act.

The NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, stated this, saying the scheme would take the necessary action on the matter.

A civic group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) said that Musawa was still a serving corps member.

HURIWA, in a statement signed by its National President, Emmanuel Onwubiko, had said the minister was posted to Onyilokwu Onyilowa and Co., said to be located at the old Banex Plaza, Abuja.

In a statement titled: “You can’t be a serving NYSC Corper and Minister at the Same Time” HURIWA posted her NYSC details as FC/23A/505 and urged her to resign.

Speaking about the issue, the NYSC spokesperson confirmed that the minister had been serving for the previous eight months in the FCT.

He explained that it was against the NYSC Act for any corps member to pick up any government appointment until the one-year service was over.

He said Ms Musawa was originally mobilised in 2001 for the youth service to Ebonyi State where she had her orientation programme but later relocated to Kaduna State to continue the programme.

He said it was when she got to Kaduna that she absconded and didn’t complete the programme.

Megwa noted that the scheme would look into the issue and take action where necessary.

However, sources said Ms Musawa was waiting for the controversy to blow over and to be cleared to actively resume public duties.

“Musawa is staying under the radar to be cleared and for things to return to normal after the NYSC controversy; she is just low-key waiting to rejoin the FEC after her NYSC debacle,” one of the sources said.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed ministers and cabinet members of President Tinubu’s administration are scheduled to attend a retreat from Wednesday, November 1 to Friday, November 3, 2023.

At the retreat, the appointees will be inducted and made to sign a pledge to remain committed to the ‘renewed hope’ agenda of the President.

Meanwhile, it is not clear if the ailing Ms Ade-John or Ms Musawa will be able to join their colleagues at the retreat considering their peculiar situations.