Court documents from Central London Magistrates have shown how Ms Diezani Alison-Madueke, the former Nigerian oil minister received bribes in the form of cash, luxury goods, flights on private jets and the use of high-end properties in Britain in return for awarding oil contracts.

SaharaReporters reported on Monday that Alison-Madueke, 62, appeared in a London court to face charges bordering on receiving bribes in the form of cash.

Alison-Madueke was arrested in London in 2015, shortly after the expiration of her office, and was charged in August with six bribery offences, according to court documents obtained by SaharaReporters.

Two others charged alongside Alison-Madueke are Doye Agame and Ayinde Olatimbo Bukola on the bribery offence which is said to be contrary to sections 6 and 11 of the Bribery Act 2010 and carries a maximum penalty of between 12 months imprisonment and, or fine.

Regarding count one, the prosecutor stated that Alison-Madueke committed the offence on July 1, 2011, in London in the Borough of Westminster.

It reads: “On or About 01/07/2011 at London in the Borough of Westminster accepted a financial or other advantage, namely; (A) The use of the property The Falls 96 Camp Road Gerrard’s Cross Buckinghamshire SL9 7PB; (B) use of the property 39 Chester Close North London NW1 4JE; (C) use of Flat 19 Parkwood Point 19-22 ST Edmund’s Terrace London NW8 7QQ; (D) use of Flat 6 Parkwood Point 19-22 ST Edmund’s Terrace, London NW8 7QQ;

“(E) Refurbishment works on the said properties A-D; (F) Delivery of £100,00 cash on 31st July 2012; (G) Services of staff in connection with the running of the aforementioned properties; (H) Satisfaction of bills associated with the running of the aforementioned properties; (I) Furniture and other goods; (J) Chauffeur-driven cars; (L) flights, both chartered and on Private jets., intending that in consequence, a relevant function or activity, namely THE CONDUCT OF DIEZANI ALISON-MADUEKE’s duties as NIGERIAN MINISTER of PETROLEUM RESOURCES, should be performed improperly Contrary to sections 2(2) and 11 of the Bribery Act 2010.

“Count two, BA10004 Request / agree to receive / accept a financial / other advantage intending to perform improperly a function /

Activity.

“On or About 01/07/2011 at London in the Borough of Westminster accepted a financial or other advantage, namely (A) Use of the refurbished 58 HARLEY HOUSE (B) PETER’s assistance in buying out AIRE’s interest in 5 PARK VIEW and allowing use of the property and (C) Payment of school fees in respect of DAM’s SON, intending that in consequence, a relevant function or activity, namely The conduct of DIEZANI ALISON-MA DUEKE’s duties as Nigerian Minister of Petroleum Resources, should be performed improperly Contrary to sections 2(2) and 11 of the Bribery Act 2010.”

“3. COML011 Conspiracy to defraud – Common Law. Between 01/11/2011 and 30/10/2013 at London in the Borough of Westminster conspired together with BENEDICT PETERS to give financial advantage to DOYE AGAMA intending that advantage to induce DIEZANI ALISON-MADUEKE to defraud THE NIGERIAN PETROLEUM MINISTRY Contrary to Common Law.

“4. BA10004 Request / agree to receive / accept a financial / other advantage intending to perform improperly a function /activity.

“On or About 01/07/2011 at London in the Borough of Westminster accepted a financial or other advantage, namely (A) Flights on Private Jets (B) Furniture and Home Furnishings; (C) Use of Range Rover and (D) Cash, intending that in consequence, a relevant function or activity, namely The conduct of DIEZANI ALISON-MADUEKE’s duties as Nigerian Minister of Petroleum Resources., should be performed improperly Contrary to sections 2(2) and 11 of the Bribery Act 2010.

“5. BA10004 Request / agree to receive / accept a financial / other advantage intending to perform improperly a function /activity.

“On or About 01/07/2011 at London in the Borough of Westminster accepted a financial or other advantage, namely (A) Purchases from HARRODS and (B) Purchases from VINCENZO CAFFARELLA, intending that in consequence, a relevant function or activity, namely The conduct of DIEZANI ALISON-MADUEKE’s duties as Nigerian Minister of Petroleum Resources, should be performed improperly Contrary to sections 2(2) and 11 of the Bribery Act 2010.

Regarding Count Six, the prosecutor said, “On or About 01/07/2011 at London in the Borough of Westminster accepted a financial or other advantage, namely of CASH and GOODS which are (a) Purchases from THOMAS GOODE (b) Purchases from LOUIS VUITTON (c) purchases from LORA PIANA.

“(d) Purchases from VINCENZO CAFFERELLA and (e) CARTIER JEWELLERY, intending that in consequence, a relevant function or activity, namely The conduct of DIEZANI ALISON-MADUEKE’s duties as Nigerian Minister of Petroleum Resources, should be performed improperly Contrary to sections 2(2) and 11 of the Bribery Act 2010.”

Her associates; Doye Agame and Ayinde Olatimbo Bukola were charged with one and two counts respectively.

Doye AGAMA (N) was charged with conspiracy to defraud and was arraigned under Common Law.

The document reads, “Between 01/11/2011 and 30/10/2013 at CCC in the county of UNKNOWN conspired together with DIEZANI ALISON-MADUEKE and DOYE AGAMA conspired together and with Benedict Peters to defraud to give a financial advantage to Doye Agama intending that advantage to induce Diezani Alison-Madueke to perform improperly a relevant function or activity, namely the conduct of Diezani Alison-Madueke’s duties as Nigerian Minister of Petroleum Resources.

Ayinde Olatimbo Bukola (N) was charged with two counts of conspiracy and bribery – BA10003C Conspire to offer/promise/give financial/other advantage knowing acceptance was improper performance function/activity.

According to the court document, “Between 01/02/2014 and 02/10/2015 at duties as Nigerian Minister of Petroleum Resources conspired together with together with Prince Haruna Momoh, gave Diezani Alison-Madueke to offer a financial or other advantage to another person, namely gave Diezani Alison-Madueke financial or other advantages and the, knowing or believing that acceptance of the advantage would constitute the improper performance of a relevant function or activity, namely the conduct of Diezani Alison-Madueke’s duties as Nigerian Minister of Petroleum Resources, said advantages being: (a) purchases from Harrod; and (b) purchases from Vincenzo Caffarella. Contrary to Section 1(1) of the Criminal Law Act 1977.

“On 07/08/2015 at UNKNOWN in the county of UNKNOWN intending to obtain or retain business or an advantage in the conduct of business, bribed a foreign public official, namely Emmanuel Kachikwu, with the intention of influencing his capacity as a foreign public official. Contrary to sections 6 and 11 of the Bribery Act 2010.”