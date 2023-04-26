Three Nigerian soldiers have been killed and others injured by an improvised explosive device planted by militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād in Borno State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the ambush took place along Damasak/ San San highway.

The incident, which occurred at about 8:00am on Monday, is one amongst the many traps the terrorists have used against the military.

According to security sources, an Armed Personnel Carrier, several weapons and ammunition were destroyed by the terrorists during the attack.

A military signal exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters also confirmed the incident.

The signal revealed that flames from the burnt APC also affected houses in San San village.

According to the military report, the injured and dead soldiers have reportedly been evacuated by the Nigerian Army helicopter, NAF 581, to Maiduguri for further expert management.

The signal read, “On Operation Desert/Lake Sanity. Special situation report. Please be informed that the troops were conducting routine patrol along Damasak and San San and Laye villages to deter suspected terrorists from attacking commuters. At about 0830hrs on April 23, while on halt at San San village, the Armoured Personnel Carrier with Chasis no: 82/3039 stepped on IED resulting in the total destruction of the equipment.

“Our own EOD team carefully cordoned and searched the general area. It was confirmed that the terrorists used the pressure type of IED. Casualty records indicate that three soldiers were killed in action and 10 soldiers were wounded.

“The APC was damaged and the GPMG gun mounted on the APC with Reg. No. 121975 was damaged. Six 47-rifles were damaged, and seven AK-47 rifles belonging to the wounded and killed soldiers were also recovered.

“The total rifles 13 AK-47 rifles and GPMG are in own custody, while efforts are on to recover the burnt down APC. Following the incident, the fragments/flames from the burnt APC affected some thatch houses in the village but the fire was put off by the combined efforts of own troops and CJTF. The troops’ morale and fighting efficiency is satisfactory.”