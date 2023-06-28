The suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who is still in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been taken from the headquarters of the secret police to a private facility, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Bawa was moved on Tuesday to another facility to have total control over him after he refused to write any statements in custody.

Bawa had refused to write statements at the secret police’s facility. It was learnt that Bawa told investigators that the DSS had no right to detain him without charges, hence his refusal to write any statements in custody.

However, on Tuesday, it was learnt that Bawa had been moved from the DSS headquarters to one of its private facilities.

“They’ve taken Bawa from DSS headquarters to one of their private facilities to have total control over him after he refused to write statements requested from him,” a top security source said.

Bawa has been in detention along with Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria since their suspension from their respective offices by President Bola Tinubu’s administration over corruption allegations and abuse of office.