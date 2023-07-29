One of the two suspected armed robbers operating in a tricycle (popularly called Keke Marwa) paraded by the Nigeria Police Force, Anambra State Command has escaped from police custody.

SaharaReporters learnt that another suspect in the same incident also died from severe torture meted out to him by officers of the command.

The Anambra Police Command had last week announced the arrest of the two armed robbers it alleged were operating in a tricycle (popularly called Keke Marwa) and recovery of two guns.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, the operatives intercepted the armed robbery gang in Obosi area of the state last Thursday while on patrol at about 11.30 hours.

He added that the robbers who operated in a tricycle around Littlewood Estate engaged police operatives in a gun duel but “bowed to the superior firepower of the operatives who arrested two of them with gunshot wounds”.

The police spokesperson identified the arrested suspects as Amaechi Precious from Obosi and Almazer Avalumo from Adikpo in Benue State.

However, multiple sources told SaharaReporters that the two suspects were released by the police authorities to a group, Movement Against cultism in Obosi few hours after the spokesman’s statement.

“The two boys that were arrested with arms and paraded by the police in Anambra last week Friday were later released that day because they don’t want him to be investigated. The boys they claimed were caught with 2 Benue-made barreta pistols in Obosi, Anambra state.

“They were actually caught by the local vigilantes with 4 pieces of Benue-made berretta; they were the ones who handed them over to the police. The press statement by the police that its personnel were the ones who arrested them was nothing but fallacy.

“After the police statement, the DPO in Obasi division now released the boys to the MACOB security outfit, unfortunately, one of the boys died due to the bullet wound he sustained and the torture in police custody. However, the other one being the armourer that has been flooding the state with such pistols was set free. They claimed he escaped from hospital.”

Another source said, “They intentionally allowed the other one to escape because he will definitely implicate them all if being interrogated. He is the one supplying the local security groups with locally made berretta pistols and live ammunitions.

“The same guy is a member of black axe and also a gun runner who has been supplying arms to the MACOB and other criminals. The MACOB chairman being Obichukwu Anyafulu Aka Zik is also a member of black axe, so definitely he intentionally whisked the boy away.

“Isn’t it shameful? The local vigilantes caught the boys, handed them to the police; the DPO and the spokesperson just did press briefing, snapped pictures and handed the boys back to MACOB who now set them free. Are we in a lawless society? That police now hand over criminals to private groups.”