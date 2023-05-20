Tinubu set to return to Nigeria today from medical treatment in France

Barring last minute changes, “President-elect” Bola Ahmed Tinubu will return to Nigeria today, Saturday, from Europe, where he has been on medical treatment in France particularly.

Top sources stated that Tinubu was preparing to return to the country today, Saturday ahead of the one-week different activities lined up for his inauguration on May 29.

While sources said he went for medical treatment, his media office said he was on a working visit.

A statement from his media office signed by Tunde Rahman stated that the trip is to enable the president-elect to perfect his transition plans with his key aides without undue pressure.

“He will use the opportunity of the trip to finetune the transition plans and programmes, and his policy options with some of his key aides without unnecessary pressures and distractions,” the statement noted.

The statement further stated that in the course of the visit, Tinubu will also meet with investors and other key allies to market investment opportunities in the country as well as his administration’s readiness to create a business-friendly climate through policies and regulations.

“Already, meetings with multi-sectoral actors in Europe’s business community, including manufacturing, agriculture, tech and energy have been lined up, Rahman said