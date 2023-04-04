EXCLUSIVE: ‘President-Elect’, Tinubu Bars Aides, Visitors, Handlers From Using Unapproved Phones Over Fear Of Revealing Severity Of His Ailment

Nigeria’s ‘President-elect’, Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has barred his aides, visitors and handlers of his social media handles from using mobile phones not approved of in France to avoid revealing the severity of his ailment, SaharaReporters has learnt.

SaharaReporters exclusively reported in March that Tinubu travelled to Europe some days after the governorship and State Assembly elections to seek medical care after falling ill.

It was gathered that Tinubu fell ill after the “hectic” electioneering that led to his emergence as the ‘President-elect’ and the tension that built up ahead of the March 18 Lagos State governorship and House of Assembly elections where he also voted.

Tinubu had confirmed SaharaReporters’ story saying he travelled to Paris, France and the United Kingdom to rest and plan the transition programme, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Tunde Rahman.

Rahman said Tinubu would later go to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj.

“After a very exhaustive campaign and election season, President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has travelled abroad to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of May 29, 2023 inauguration.

“The President-elect left the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja for Europe on Tuesday night.

“The President-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting that begins Thursday,” he said.

“While away, the President-elect will also use the opportunity to plan his transition programme. He is expected back in the country soon.”

A top source later in March told SaharaReporters that Tinubu was still being attended to by medical doctors at the facility he went to in Paris, France.

On Tuesday, SaharaReporters gathered that the former Lagos State governor whose 71st birthday was celebrated a few days ago in Nigeria in his absentia has forbidden his aides and other people coming close to him in France from using phones not approved by him to avoid revealing his state of health.

“Tinubu has barred his aides, visitors and handlers from using phones not approved for fear of revealing the level of his ailment in France,” an inside source told SaharaReporters.

“He is afraid that there is someone in his inner circle revealing things to journalists and as May 29, when he will be inaugurated gets nears, his people are trying to stop details about his health status from getting out.”

SaharaReporters on March 23 reported that Tinubu was still being attended to by medical doctors at the facility he travelled to in Paris, France.

SaharaReporters in February reported that a video went viral on social media showing Tinubu with suspected pee stains on his attire during a visit to the Awujale of Ijebuland.

Tinubu, who was seated on a black leather couch alongside some other party stalwarts had risen to give a speech but his attire had soaked from behind, particularly at the butt area.

The politician’s security aide was seen constantly holding his nose while looking at the wet area and another woman immediately wore her face mask as the Asiwaju rose to speak.

This heightened concerns over Tinubu’s health challenges ahead of the presidential election.

SaharaReporters had reported that Tinubu spent over four months patronising hospitals in France, the United States and the United Kingdom where he underwent several surgeries between 2020 and 2022.

In August 2022, President Buhari paid a visit to Tinubu in London and the latter was seen with a walking stick during Buhari’s visit, confirming SaharaReporters’ story that he had undergone a second surgery.