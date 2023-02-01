EXCLUSIVE: Over 9000 Nigerian Corps, NSCDC Personnel Threaten To Boycott Presidential Election Over Non-Payment Of Ekiti, Osun Election Allowances

No fewer than 9,000 personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are threatening to boycott the February 25, 2023 general election over unpaid allowances for the past election duties.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that 9,000 officers of NSCDC who participated in the Osun and Ekiti states governorship elections in 2022 have yet to receive their allowances.

An NSCDC personnel who spoke to SaharaReporters on condition of anonymity on Wednesday, said the leadership of NSCDC had continued to tell them that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had not released any money to pay their allowances.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, the spokesman of the NSCDC, Shola Odumosu, who confirmed the nonpayment of the allowances to personnel who covered the elections of Ekiti and Osun states respectively, noted that the federal government hadn’t released the money.

He regretted that the money had not been paid up till now but noted that the leadership of NSCDC led by the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, was still pursuing the money.

Odumosu, however, said that he was not aware that their personnel were planning to boycott the February 25 general election.

“I am not sure our personnel will boycott election duty.”

On why they had not paid the allowances for Ekiti and Osun elections, he said “They (the officers) have not been paid allowances because the allowances due to them have not been released to the Corps by the federal government. We are still in the process; the money is yet to be released to the Corps; so that is why.

“We have explained this to them times without number. They should learn to have faith in the administration. There’s no way under this regime of Dr Audi, our personnel will have their entitlement embezzled or misappropriated. As I am talking to you, you are a journalist; feel free to approach the Ministry of Finance and asked the status of Election monitor of Osun and Ekiti for NSCDC.

“The money as I said has not been released. There’s issue around processing and all can confirm that. It is an open information.”

He added, “But of course, the management are not folding their hands because we understand what it takes and how it feels not to have that money paid. So efforts are being made and mounted seriously like never before because the Corps knows that if the money comes, it will boost the morale of those that had worked because we are all humans; when you work; you expect an entitlement and if it doesn’t come as at when due and you are called for something else to come and do in that same circumstances; it is normal for you as humans to express apprehension or fear. As humans, I don’t hold any grudge against anyone who feels that way.”