More than N6billion was spent by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State to run the “Office of the Governor” in three months, a copy of the state budget performance report has revealed.

According to state records, the amount is different from the N209 million spent on personal expenditure in the governor’s office.

All these were contained in the Osun State 3rd Quarter 2023 budget performance report on the state website where the statements of income and expenditure for the period between July-September 2023 were displayed (https://www.osunstate.gov.ng/download/osun-state-2023-q3-budget-performance/?wpdmdl=29339&refresh=655b4a34b470b1700481588).

“This document provides information on the performance of the 2023 budget for the third quarter (July September). It is prepared quarterly and published within four weeks (28 days) of the end of each Quarter,” the report posted on the state website had read.

“The Ministry of Economic Planning, Budget and Development developed a comprehensive Revenue and Expenditure Framework during the preparation of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. The implementation process of the FY 2023 budget commenced on the 1st of January, 2023 and will end on 31st of December, 2023 as approved by the Osun State House of Assembly.

“On the 15th of August, 2023, the Revised budget was approved by the State House of Assembly and assented by the Governor, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke. The need for a revised budget is to allow the State Government carryout activities which will make positive impact on the Economy of the State.

“The Budget Implementation Committee reviews the budget performance on quarterly basis before publishing online. However, the Ministry of Economic Planning, Budget and Development has sustained efforts required to ensure improvements in Public Financial and Resource Management and activities in the State.

“This report includes the Approved Budget Appropriation (2023 Original Budget), 2023 revised budget against each organizational unit for each of the core economic classification of expenditures (Personnel, Overheads, Capital, and Others); the actual expenditures, for the quarter Three (Q3), attributed to each Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as the cumulative expenditures for the year to date, and balances against each of the revenue and expenditure appropriations.

“The Budget performance for Quarter Three (Q3) reflects the actual inflow and outflow of resources in the State as at the end of 2023 Third Quarter with respect to the 2023 revised estimates.”

According to the report, Adeleke’s office alone gulped a whopping N6,011,614,620.35 in just three months. The state House of Assembly also spent over N800million within same period.

The Osun government also said it spent over N2 billion on refreshment/meals and welfare packages for its officials

In the breakdown, N1,759,466,120.21 was spent on welfare packages while N456,401,074.13 was used for refreshment and meals.

Also in the document, the government claimed another N400million was used for publicity and advertisements.