Abiodun Alamutu, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State has asked all the Area Commanders to contribute funds for conveyance of personnel from the command deployed for the Kogi State governorship poll, according to Sahara Reporters.

The police authorities had said more than 40,000 personnel would be mobilised from different states to give coverage to the Kogi governorship poll slated for November 11, 2023.

According to senior police officers in the know, the funds running into several millions of Naira will be under the firm control of Alamatu.

One of the officers, a Superintendent of Police added that the Area Commanders had already conveyed a meeting with Divisional Police Officers (DPO) under their commands on how the funds would be raised.

“Our boss and Commissioner in Ogun State through the Area Commanders has mandated us to contribute money to convey personnel nominated for Kogi State election,” a senior officer heading a Divisional Police station told SaharaReporters.

“This is kind of shocking, we are aware the headquarters budgeted billions of Naira for Kogi and other elections, then why is the commissioner telling us to raise money for logistics and transportation of personnel from Ogun despite this huge budgetary allocation?

“Where did he expect us to see the money? Are police stations now revenue agencies? Definitely, none of us can raise such money except through illegal means.”

Another senior police officer added, “The commissioner does not mind how these Area Commanders get the money, whether through corrupt means or otherwise, he does not care.

“He made the directive to verbally to the Area Commanders and none of them dare declined. The Area Commanders are also expected to get busses to convey some of the personnel because we have limited police vehicles.

“I know most of them had met with their respective DPOs on the way forward. For sure, all these funds will be raised through illegal means.”

When contacted, Omolola Odutola, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer denied that the Commissioner gave such directive.

“It’s not true; what will the contribution do? Tata vehicle will be deployed for conveying policemen,” she told SaharaReporters.

“This is a national assignment, there is provision for transportation from the Inspector General. All logistics are taken care of by the Department for Logistics.”