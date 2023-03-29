EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Plots To Arrest Whistleblower, Vicky Ogbebor Who Shared Video Of Electoral Materials Allegedly Destroyed By Edo Governor, Obaseki

1 total views

The Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria’s secret police, is perfecting a plot to arrest a woman, Oyenmwen Vicky Ogbebor, who shared a viral video of electoral materials destroyed in some polling units in Edo State allegedly by Governor Godwin Obaseki and his political thugs.

SaharaReporters learnt that the DSS, being used by the state government and its collaborators, is currently in a secret plot to pick the woman over the video.

In the viral video, some voters had accused the governor of moving around with political thugs accompanied with some security agents, destroying Election materials in some polling units where the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was leading in the state.

The lady in the video had said, “On my way to the studio I saw a lot of people around Iyaro and I saw policemen, and I said what is happening. They said people came around to destroy the ballot papers. The people also said that Governor Obaseki came with his convoy and destroyed ballot boxes.”

However, in another video, Ogbebor was seen crying and shading tears begging the governor and deputy to forgive her as she never intended to cast aspersion on them.

The woman on her knees begged, “Good morning everybody. I am that lady that was in that video that went viral during the presidential election. I am here to plead to His Excellence, Mr Godwin Obaseki and Comrade Shaibu Philip, his deputy. I am sorry over what happened, I never mean that that video will be like that. I am sorry I didn’t mean what I said. I am so sorry. I am begging you His Excellence, I am a small girl that doesn’t know anything, have mercy on me. I am begging you in the name of God. Have mercy on me I don’t know anything. I don’t know what I was evening doing, I am so sorry.

“I am on my knees begging you His Excellence, have mercy on me. I am sorry over what happened. I never mean to tarnish your image or spoil your name. I am so sorry your Excellence, Mr Godwin Obaseki and the deputy governor Comrade Shaibu Philip. My follow Edo State citizens please follow me to beg the governor and his deputy to forgive me. Nobody paid me to do the video or said what I said against you. I felt so sorry over the video and what happened during the election.”

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that the woman was now on the run, as the operatives of the DSS had launched a manhunt of her over the video.