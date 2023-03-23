EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s ‘President-Elect’ Tinubu Still Undergoing Medical Treatment In French Hospital

Nigeria’s “president-elect”, Bola Tinubu, is still being attended to by medical doctors at the facility he went to in Paris, France, a top source told SaharaReporters on Thursday.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported on Wednesday that Tinubu travelled to Europe to seek medical care after falling ill following the March 18 elections.

It had been gathered that Tinubu fell ill after the “hectic” electioneering that led to his emergence as the ‘President-elect’ and the tension that built up ahead of the March 18 Lagos State governorship and House of Assembly elections where he also voted.

Tinubu had confirmed SaharaReporters’ story saying he travelled to Paris, France and the United Kingdom to rest and plan the transition programme, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Tunde Rahman.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Thursday to provide an update, a top source said, “Tinubu is still in France hospital.”

Meanwhile, according to the statement by Tunde Rahman, his spokesman, Tinubu would also observe the lesser hajj in Saudi Arabia.

He departed Lagos on Tuesday night for Paris as reported by SaharaReporters and confirmed by his spokesperson.

“After a very exhaustive campaign and election season, President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has travelled abroad to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of May 29, 2023 inauguration.

“The President-elect left the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja for Europe on Tuesday night.

“The President-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting that begins Thursday.

“While away, the President-elect will also use the opportunity to plan his transition programme. He is expected back in the country soon,” his aide said on Wednesday.

But a source earlier told SaharaReporters that “Tinubu has left for Europe for medical care. He fell ill after voting on Saturday during the Lagos guber election. He was attended to by local doctors but he has left for Europe for proper medical care.”

“He initially said his doctors should be brought down to Nigeria for him, and that when things die down, he would leave. But I’ve confirmed that he left last night (Tuesday night) because he is definitely ill,” another source confirmed.

“His plane Falcon 9X with registration number VP-CBT can’t be tracked by air flight tracking websites.”

SaharaReporters in February reported that a video went viral on social media showing Tinubu with suspected pee stains on his attire during a visit to the Awujale of Ijebuland.

Tinubu, who was seated on a black leather couch alongside some other party stalwarts had risen to give a speech but his attire had soaked from behind, particularly at the butt area.

The politician’s security aide was seen constantly holding his nose while looking at the wet area and another woman immediately wore her face mask as the Asiwaju rose to speak.

This heightened concerns over Tinubu’s health challenges ahead of the presidential election.

SaharaReporters had reported that Tinubu spent over four months patronising hospitals in France, the United States and the United Kingdom where he underwent surgeries between 2020 and 2022.

In August 2022, President Buhari paid a visit to Tinubu in London and the latter was seen with a walking stick during Buhari’s visit, confirming SaharaReporters’ story that he had undergone a second surgery in the United States.