EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s ‘President-elect’ Tinubu Set To Return To France For Medical Care To Boost His Health In Preparation For May 29 Swearing-In

Nigeria’s ‘President-elect’, Bola Tinubu is returning to France tonight (Tuesday night) to see his doctors, in preparation for his inauguration on May 29.

SaharaReporters exclusively learnt on Tuesday that Tinubu would be leaving in the night but would return before his swearing-in.

“He is returning to France to see his doctors ahead of the stress of the inauguration period so he can prepare for his swearing-in,” a top source in the ruling All Progressives Congress told SaharaReporters.

On May 1, SaharaReporters exclusively reported that Tinubu visited Lagos to take a medical rest and see some of his doctors who had arrived in the country to give him follow-up medical care.

It was learnt that some members of the medical team who treated Tinubu in France were in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria to give the ‘President-elect’ follow-up treatment, which is the care given to a patient over time after finishing treatment for a disease.

This involves monitoring a person’s health over time after treatment.

Tinubu had earlier returned to Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory after weeks of medical treatment in France.

A source had told SaharaReporters that the ‘President-elect’ who recently moved into the Defence House in Abuja ahead of his inauguration in May, was in Lagos on the weekend of April 29, 2023, to see his foreign doctors who were purposely in the country for him.

“Tinubu sneaked into Lagos on Saturday. He is taking a medical rest to see some doctors who are in Nigeria to follow up on his treatment. Then he will fly to Rivers State to commission Governor Nyesom Wike’s project,” the source had said.

Although, his Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga insisted he was on vacation in France, SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that Tinubu fell ill after the March 18 governorship and State Assembly elections and was flown to France for medical treatment.

However, despite the denials, SaharaReporters also reported that Tinubu’s ailment was so severe that for five days while being hospitalised abroad, he could not speak and had to be intubated.

Intubation is a procedure required to help save a life when the patient cannot breathe.

It is a process where a healthcare provider inserts a tube through a patient’s mouth or nose, then down into their trachea (airway/windpipe). The tube keeps the trachea open so that air can get through. The tube can connect to a machine that delivers air or oxygen.

According to Cleveland Clinic, common conditions that lead to intubation include airway obstruction (something caught in the airway, blocking the flow of air); cardiac arrest (sudden loss of heart function); injury or trauma to your neck, abdomen or chest that affects the airway; loss of consciousness or a low level of consciousness, which can make a person lose control of the airway.

Others include the need for surgery that will make you unable to breathe on your own; respiratory (breathing) failure or apnea (a temporary stop in breathing) and risk for aspiration (breathing in an object or substance such as food, vomit or blood).

SaharaReporters also reported that Tinubu’s tongue was reportedly sticking out during the time his condition was severe.

“Tinubu’s ailment and health were in shambles before he left Nigeria to undertake treatment in a French hospital,” a source had said.

“The sickness was so severe that for five days during his hospitalisation, he could speak and had to be intubated,” another source had said.

“His tongue was reportedly sticking out,” one of the sources had added.

While addressing journalists shortly after his return, it was also noticed that Tinubu had a suspected peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC line) attached to his upper arm.

Pictures of him with the ‘medical device’ went viral on social media platforms.

According to medical experts, PICC is used to deliver medications and other treatments directly to the large central veins near your heart.