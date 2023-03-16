EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Electoral Body, INEC Awards N434million Contract To Adamawa APC Governorship Candidate, Binani’s Printing Firm

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has allegedly awarded a contract for the printing of sensitive materials to Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani’s printing firm, Binani Printing Press.

According to the contract documents obtained by SaharaReporters on Wednesday and signed by the Secretary to be the Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, Binani Printing Press, owned by the Adamawa State gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Binani, was awarded N434,372,649 to print election results sheets for the 2023 general elections.

This was done despite repeated assurances by the INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu, that the integrity of the sensitive materials for the election would be ensured.

SaharaReporters had on March 8, 2023 reported that Binani boasted that she would win the 2023 gubernatorial election in Adamawa State by all means.

In a leaked video, Binani who spoke in Fulfulde language was heard saying that she would clinch the governorship seat, even if by theft.

Details of the INEC contract to Binani showed that the governorship result sheets are for Jigawa, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kaduna, Kano, Jamfara and Sokoto states.

When contacted by SaharaReporters for reaction, Binani refused to take her calls.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Binani campaign organisation, Salihu Baba Ahmed, when contacted, said, “If any contract was awarded, it is to her company, consisting of many Nigerians. And in any case, is she not eligible to be awarded contracts in this country?”

SaharaReporters had two weeks ago reported that the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Adamawa state, Umar Mustapha Madawaki shelved his ambition and declared support for Binani.

Madawaki, who is also known as Otunba Ekiti, had announced that he was no longer in the race for the governorship seat in the state.

The LP candidate hinged his decision to pull out of the race on a frosty relationship between him and the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.